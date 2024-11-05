Two new tenants for sustainability champion in Milton Keynes

Solar Panels

Silbury House welcomes Tickets.com and Scottsdale Lifetime Partners Considerable investment ensures long-term energy saving, less environmental impact

RO Real Estate is delighted to announce that two companies have signed up as new tenants in its flagship office scheme, Silbury House in Milton Keynes. The comprehensive refurbishment of the property set out to make it the most sustainable office building in the city.

Originally built in the 1990s, the property exemplifies the transformative potential of existing office buildings becoming models for energy efficiency. Silbury House has now achieved an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) A rating, a significant milestone, showcasing what can be achieved through careful refurbishment, and demonstrating the calibre of tenants attracted to modern and sustainable offices.

As well as sustainability, wellbeing was also a key consideration for the refurbishment which includes a communal breakout/workspace to promote cross-tenant relationships and interactions and a shared city garden for outdoor relaxation space. Air quality is monitored and maintained to the highest level and there is also on-site workout facilities and cycle storage.

Interior

Scottsdale Lifetime Partners and Tickets.com are the newest occupiers of Silbury House. For nearly three decades, Scottsdale has helped people across the UK achieve their financial goals. Since 2017, they been members of the Lifetime Group, one of the UK’s leading wealth advisory firms. Headquartered in California, with offices in New York, Colorado, and the UK, Tickets.com has been the technology provider for over a million live events around the world, and supports its clients in selling over 95 million tickets annually.

Ed Davidson, Asset Management Director at RO Real Estate, said:

“The Silbury House project navigated the complexities of modernising an older building to meet contemporary standards, incorporating architectural modifications, building services upgrades, and energy-efficient technologies. The integration of extensive solar panels, innovative construction methods, advanced energy systems, and sustainable materials has established Silbury House as a leader in energy performance, and we are delighted to welcome Scottsdale Lifetime Partners and Tickets.com, who recognise the importance of sustainability, not only as a value demanded today by employees, but also as a means to reduce energy costs and impact on the environment.”

Central to the transformation of Silbury House was the infill of the atrium, the upgrade of lighting systems to include advanced controls, and the adoption of a hybrid Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system for optimised heating, cooling, and hot water delivery.

Silbury House

Another major sustainability feature is the installation of 116 solar panels, with a total capacity of 41 kWp. This system not only covers up to 20% of the building's energy demand but also significantly reduces reliance on non-renewable sources. The building also has 8 EV chargers.

Cutting edge software for energy consumption and carbon emissions analysis ensured that refurbishment decisions were both informed and impactful. Measures such as applying solar control film and upgrading blinds, contributed to thermal comfort and energy savings.

Everything in Silbury House has been designed to create an inviting environment that improves occupant health and productivity, aligning with the building’s highest achievable Fitwel rating – the world’s leading certification system to support wellbeing. This design incorporates RESET air quality control and modern lounge and break out areas, ergonomic and sustainably made furniture, secure cycle storage, and a garden courtyard.