UK businesses invited to attend live online digital marketing events

A novel series of interactive live events is being hosted on Zoom to establish the UK's top 10 marketing strategies. 100s of businesses are expected to attend to discuss best-practice marketing strategies with the aim of together agreeing on the UK's Top 10 Marketing Strategies.

A novel series of interactive live events is being hosted on Zoom to establish the UK's top 10 online marketing strategies.

This series of live interactive roundtable discussions, hosted by industry marketing experts, is planned to help UK businesses of all sizes grow their businesses online.

Previous events from hosts Milton Keynes Marketing Ltd have attracted 100s of businesses, all who came away with valuable intelligence.

It is hoped that this time, thousands of UK businesses will take advantage of the opportunity to hear from industry-leading experts and get involved in an open, interactive roundtable discussion to establish the best 10 ways of marketing UK businesses locally, nationally, and outside of the UK to help improve our economy.

This initiative will help UK businesses locally, nationally and abroad.

The agenda of these live digital marketing events will be to work through some of the widely accepted best techniques from various fields of marketing. We will discuss the best technologies and strategies to use. Through live voting, we will agree on the Top 10 best ways of marketing businesses online. These methods, strategies, and technologies will often be usable for all types of businesses.

AI and automation tools will be discussed and how those can improve productivity and help drive more new business online to companies in the UK.

The ethical and legal complications of using AI technologies will be discussed, as although AI can be useful, it can also be erratic and potentially destructive, especially if left unsupervised.

Host company Milton Keynes Marketing surveyed over 4000 marketing directors, business owners and marketing digital marketing professionals on LinkedIn over 12 months to establish best-practice international marketing techniques. Those results and insights will be shared in this series of exciting new live events for UK businesses.

All UK businesses are invited to a series of ten live events, which you can find on LinkedIn or on the hosts' home page of their digital marketing agency here https://miltonkeynesmarketing.uk/. The full schedule of events is available for you on LinkedIn here https://www.linkedin.com/company/98312924/