UK's biggest electric vehicle charging company is moving to Milton Keynes and bringing 150 jobs hi-tech jobs with it

The UK's biggest electric vehicle charging company is moving to MK - in premises built and financed by the council-owned Milton Keynes Development Partnership.

BP Chargemaster will move its national headquarters to new 45,000 square foot, two storey offices to be built at Linford Wood.

What the Chargemaster base will look like

The building will houses offices as well as manufacturing facilities, say MKDC.

The company is currently based in Luton and the move will bring 150 hi-tech jobs to Milton Keynes.

The two-storey 45,000 square foot headquarters will be roughly triple the size of its existing facilities, enabling the business to develop in line with the fast-growing electric vehicle market.

MKDP Development Director, Matthew Green, said: “It’s a great testament to Milton Keynes’ reputation as a magnet for forward-thinking businesses of the future that BP Chargemaster chose to be based here.

He added: “It is also an endorsement of our new strategic direction that, following a rigorous procurement process, BP decided to deal directly with MKDP rather than through a third party. This new strategy of developing our commercial land ourselves gives MKDP flexibility and the opportunity to create even greater value combined with a sustainable, long-term income stream for Milton Keynes Council.”

David Martell, Chief Executive of BP Chargemaster, said: “We are very excited to be moving to Milton Keynes – undoubtedly the electric vehicle capital of the country – and to much larger

premises that will enable our next phase of expansion and growth of our business. As well as increased head office space, we will be tripling the size of our manufacturing facility, allowing us to significantly expand our production capacity.”

MKDP was established by Milton Keynes Council in 2013 to facilitate the continued growth and economic success of the city by selling and developing its land assets via third party developers and investors.

Work will begin on the new HQ later this month by contractors Parkway Construction and is due to be completed by Christmas this year.