ukactive and Dyaco UK announce 12-month strategic partnership

ukactive is the leading not-for-profit membership body for the UK’s physical activity sector and Dyaco supports ukactive’s vision of getting five million more people active within fitness and leisure facilities by 2030.

Dyaco UK will work with ukactive on its consumer engagement workstream and will help steer this area of work as part of ukactive’s wider sector intelligence programme over the next twelve months. This will reaffirm Dyaco UK’s brand positioning as an industry expert that provides state-of-the art fitness equipment for facilities and end users alike.

National representative polling made up of gym users and non-gym users will take place over the partnership period as part of ukactive’s consumer engagement work, with the first Headline Trends kick-off report due in May this year. The report will reflect a year of dedicated research by ukactive in this area and Dyaco UK will work alongside the organisation to shed a light on the nation’s wants and needs when it comes to the UK’s health and fitness sector.

The polling strategy will help construct meaningful conclusions from invaluable data from a supplier perspective, allowing Dyaco UK to gain access to consumer insights that can help guide its customers to better buying and design decisions when transforming or creating a facility.

By observing the behaviours, experiences, and feelings of consumers, Dyaco UK will be able to understand the strategic adjustments to products, services, and facilities needed to better suit consumer needs.

The data collected is analysed by ukactive’s in-house Research Institute to generate the insight needed to lead proactive efforts to better understand UK consumers. In turn, this will help facilitate their engagement, drawing out headline trends, motivations, barriers that can be overcome, more detailed areas of focus and future trends, alongside comparing the periodic insights to maximise those not currently engaging with the sector.

Hattie Jones, Interim Director of Sector Development at ukactive, said: “We’re delighted that Dyaco UK has come on board as a member of ukactive’s Strategic Partner Group and to have its support for our Consumer Engagement work.

“Consumer insight is crucial to inform the continued growth of the physical activity sector and as a trusted partner, Dyaco UK will be instrumental in helping to promote and implement the findings from our upcoming Consumer Engagement report and for the work this year.

“We’re excited to be working together to better understand what consumers want so we can support the sector to continue growing services that are welcoming, inclusive and engaging for people from every community across the UK.”

Speaking about the strategic partnership, Sarah Hitchcock-Hall, Group Commercial Director at Dyaco UK, said: “We are thrilled to be strategically partnering with ukactive to help us guide our suppliers with key consumer and industry trends, meaning we can be at the forefront of knowing how the UK health and fitness sector needs to continue to adapt and evolve.

