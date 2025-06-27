Unity Place appoints Megan Hassall as Head of Sales

Unity Place, the premier conference and events venue in Milton Keynes, has appointed Megan Hassall as its new Head of Sales. The appointment marks an exciting step in the venue’s continued commitment to delivering world-class events and building a thriving, connected community within the heart of the city.

In her new role, Megan will be responsible for leading the sales strategy across all conferencing and events spaces within Unity Place, focusing on driving year-on-year revenue growth, developing a strong repeat client base, and building the venue’s reputation as a centre of excellence for customer service and event delivery.

Commenting on her appointment, Megan said: “My main aim is to build a venue that’s known not only for its cutting-edge facilities, but also for delivering exceptional service and unforgettable experiences.

“We’re creating a space where clients return time and again, not just because we deliver great events, but because they feel part of something bigger: a true Unity Place community.”

Unity Place Head of Sales, Megan Hassall

From passion to profession

Megan’s journey into the events industry began with a volunteer experience at a Ride of Roses charity event, which inspired her to pursue a degree in Event Management at the University of Chester. From there, her career quickly evolved. She first cut her teeth in the events world as a wedding coordinator, quickly discovering her talents lay elsewhere - specifically, in sales.

After relocating over 200 miles from her native Wirral to kickstart her career in events sales, Megan progressed rapidly. She began as a Sales Executive at Missenden Abbey, earning a promotion to Sales Manager within just eight months. Most recently, she held the position of Sales Manager at Horwood House, where she honed her proactive sales techniques and helped transform the venue's sales performance.

A vision for growth

“Stepping into the role of Head of Sales at Unity Place is a proud moment for me,” continued Megan. “This industry is all about people—bringing them together, sparking ideas, and building real communities through unforgettable experiences. That’s what I’m really passionate about.

“I’ve always believed that events are one of the most powerful tools we have to connect, inspire, and create lasting impact. Whether it's helping a brand tell its story or giving a community a platform to thrive, I see every event as a chance to do something meaningful.

“I’m excited to work with a talented team that shares this vision, and to help drive growth not just in numbers, but in the value we create for our clients, our audiences, and the industry as a whole.”

Leadership welcome

Dave Morgan, Venue Director at Unity Place, welcomes Megan’s appointment:

“Megan brings not only a wealth of experience in venue sales, but a clear passion for what events can achieve - socially, economically, and culturally. Her energy and vision for Unity Place are perfectly aligned with our mission to be a beacon of innovation and connection in Milton Keynes. We’re excited to see where her leadership will take us.”

World-class events in the heart of Milton Keynes

Unity Place offers a dynamic and flexible conference and events offering across a variety of inspiring spaces. The venue features:

A fully equipped 300-seat auditorium

Multiple conference suites and breakout rooms

Contemporary hybrid meeting facilities

An open-plan event atrium ideal for exhibitions and networking receptions

On-site hospitality including premium catering by renowned chefs and local food vendors

From corporate conferences and product launches to community workshops and private functions, Unity Place provides state-of-the-art facilities backed by a passionate team committed to making every event a success.