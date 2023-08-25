Unity Place business community centre set to open at Santander HQ building in Milton Keynes​​​​​​​

Unity Place, a new business and community centric destination for Milton Keynes is set to open next month.

The venue, based at the new Santander HQ building, will be a landmark destination shaping the future landscape of Milton Keynes both as an industry-leading ‘green’ workplace and a vibrant visitor attraction.

Sustainability and connectivity have been key throughout every phase of Unity Place, proudly launching as a leading social enterprise hub of the area.

Cutting edge technology and the people of Milton Keynes are at the heart of the building offering superb digital connectivity, and an

Urban Food Market which will work with the best local street food vendors to curate exciting and high-quality street food experiences.

There will also be a rooftop venue, the Unity Sky Lounge, opening as a year-round destination with stunning views and a fantastic food and beverage offering, providing an experience unlike anything else in the city.

The community-centric approach is further reflected through select partnerships with businesses and social enterprises that have a clear purpose of giving back to the society. There will also be a bookable community hall, with a ‘village hall’ feel, designed to provide welcoming spaces for vibrant

community-led events, activities, and exhibitions.

From conception, Unity Place’s building partner, John Sisk & Son, has worked with Recycle Lives as waste manager. Recycle Lives supports former service personnel, ex-offenders, and disadvantaged people to build better lives by providing support, training and employment opportunities within the

company.

Alongside being the new HQ for Santander UK, the venue will also offer a flexible workspace provider that supports a community of members who believe business should be used as a force for good.

A spokesperson for Unity Place, said: ‘We are proud to bring Milton Keynes’ newest destination for dining, work and leisure to life. Unity Place is more than a future-forward workplace that propels innovation and inspiration.