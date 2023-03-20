Video production agency hopes central Milton Keynes hot-spot will lead to booming business

A Milton Keynes video production and marketing agency hopes its move to a central hot spot will lead to booming business.

The Video News Factory (TVNF) is preparing for a major move from its Kiln Farm studios, in one of MK’s oldest industrial estates to one of the city’s newest business centres in Avebury Boulevard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Managing director JP Allard said the move to the central location would help widen the agency’s business scope.

TVNF is preparing to move to a more modern and central location.

He explained: "Moving from our home of the last seven years at Kiln Farm carries mixed emotions, it's been our home for the last seven years. But moving to a central location will greatly improve how we can best serve Milton Keynes. Being able to provide a perfect environment placing us on a level

footing with the best London Agencies, and with a flexible lease that allows us to scale up

Advertisement

Advertisement

operations."

TVNF bounced back from lockdown with new clients ranging from local organisations like Walton High to international clients like HCLTech, and a major Dubai-based eLearning company.

Its projects range from 2D and 3D animation, TV adverts, corporate news, live-streaming events, podcasts, PR, social media promotions, training, customer service, and investor pitches.

In addition, TVNF has established a reputation for helping businesses create unique content for

Advertisement

Advertisement

marketing and additional sources of revenue.

Those interested in working with the agency can visit the website for more information and contact details.