Village pub near Milton Keynes wins national Food Pub of the Year award

A village pub near Milton Keynes has won a national award for its top pub grub.

The Red Lion in Milton Bryan, took home the Food Pub of the Year Award at the pub industry’s Night of Excellence Awards – beating competition from across the UK.

Greene King pub partners say the pub’s menu “balances classic pub favourites with innovative, chef-led creations, all made using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.”

Chef and proprietor Daniel Turner said: “We have been finalists in this same award category three times previously, but this year we brought it home. “We are over the moon. We believe that the key to our success has been plenty of hard work and consistency, though Narelle is the landlady and she has been in the kitchen for three years which has really helped cement our reputation for being one of the very best food pubs in the area and now nationally.

"We have been very busy this week with lots of new faces too which is great. Customers are making the effort to say well done and congratulations which means a lot to us and it’s great for staff morale.

“This award gives us more confidence in pushing forward and doing what we do best.”

