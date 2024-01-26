Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vodafone has announced it is starting to switch off its 3G network across Milton Keynes in the next few weeks.

The announcement follows a customer awareness campaign which started in January 2022 and significant network improvements across the Central East area including the introduction of 5G in Milton Keynes.

The latest phase follows successful 3G switch offs in other UK locations with the remainder of the UK following by the end of February 2024. The programme

means the radio spectrum currently allocated for 3G can be used to strengthen 4G and 5G services further across the UK. Meanwhile, Vodafone’s 2G network, currently covering over 99% of the UK population, will remain for calls, texts and a number of IoT services for the time being, alongside services such as 4G Calling which uses the 4G network to make and receive calls.

The other UK mobile network operators have confirmed to the Government that they do not intend to offer 2G or 3G mobile networks past 2033. More information is available at 3G and 2G switch-off - Ofcom

Vodafone’s UK Chief Network Officer, Andrea Dona, said: “Our 3G switch off programme has gone extremely well so far. As a result of our ongoing network improvements, data traffic has declined over the last few years with less than 2% of the data used on our network being on 3G. This means we can start to redeploy its remaining spectrum to our 4G and 5G services, ultimately leading to stronger and faster coverage for more parts of the UK; good news for both our customers but also the wider UK economy. At the same time, with modern networks being much more energy efficient, its retirement is also an important step forward for us reaching Net Zero for our UK operation by 2027. As we continue to focus on building our reliable award-winning network, now really is the time to say goodbye to 3G.”

