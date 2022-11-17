Vote in Midsummer Place Christmas Tree Festival to boost Milton Keynes charities

Midsummer Place has revealed its impressive line-up of festive spruces in this year’s community Christmas Tree Festival.

In total, 20 6ft trees line the shopping centre mall, each individually decorated by local businesses and charities that now need your vote to pick the winners.

Voting is now open via digital or paper votes and closes at 8pm on December 18 - the three trees with the highest number of votes will receive a share of the £2,800 fundraising pot.

Shelley Peppard, general manager at Midsummer Place and staff , launches the Xmas Tree Festival vote

Shelley Peppard, general manager at Midsummer Place, said: “We are thrilled at how successful this campaign has been and how quickly interest was shown by charities and businesses around Milton Keynes. This is going to mean so much to the organisations that will receive donations, especially at Christmas.”

The businesses supporting a charity include: Red Bull Technology Limited supporting Wings For Life; Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar supporting MK Food Bank; Blossom Room supporting The Bus Shelter; Clarity Legal Services Ltd supporting Willen Hospice; Franklins Solicitors LLP supporting The Bus Shelter; Stratos supporting Milton Keynes University Hospital; Energie Fitness supporting Harry’s Rainbow; Rebecca Marie Academy of Dance supporting Shine; MyMiltonKeynes supporting Milton Keynes University Hospital.