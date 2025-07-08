Warm wishes as ultra-cold sample storage facility UK Biocentre marks 10th year in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes-based biotechnology company UK Biocentre marked its 10th anniversary as a renowned employer and a partner for some of the UK’s most significant genetic and biological research studies with an official opening.

UK Biocentre achieved recognition during the Covid-19 pandemic, when 1,500 staff members processed up to 100,000 samples each day as the nation battled to control the spread of the virus.

The team remains at the forefront of significant large-scale studies into human health, its ultra-cold-storage facility housing up to 35 million samples for researchers exploring a range of conditions, including cancers and chronic fatigue.

UK Biocentre’s Project Manager Joshua Higgs, UK Biocentre’s CEO Dr. Tony Cox OBE, MK MP Emily Darlington and Azenta Life Sciences’ EMEA Sales Director for Automated Storage Amrit Duhela.

Their Milton Keynes facility is home to the genetic samples of over 1 million people in the UK, as part of the national Our Future Health programme.

UK Biocentre Dr Tony Cox, who was awarded an OBE for his part in UK Biocentre’s response to the pandemic, said: “The last 10 years have seen UK Biocentre partnering with many research scientists. We are proud to be a part of initiatives that have added considerable knowledge to how we deal proactively with threats to human health.”

The team marked 10 years during an open day on 4 July, at which Milton Keynes MP Emily Darlington declared a new £2 million -80°C storage facility officially open. The new Azenta Bioarc Flex has light-heartedly been nicknamed “The Quad Father” after an internal naming competition.

Emily Darlington has an interest in innovation, research and development and is committed to leveraging local expertise to drive innovation in life sciences and healthcare.

She said: “It is fantastic to see the expansion of UK Biocentre at the heart of Milton Keynes. It’s essential to support the new NHS 10-year-plan and the UK's Modern Industrial Strategy, but most importantly services that are there to ensure that we stay healthy.”

The open day gave clients the chance to come together with staff to look back at 10 years of great achievements as well as forward to future collaborations. In addition to sample management, the team reflected on their contributions to the development of scientists and in championing careers within a scientific field.

‘The Quad Father’ is the latest Azenta Life Sciences BioArc Flex machine to be installed at UK Biocentre. Its automated digital system means each sample is stored with reduced environmental impact and with no fluctuation in temperature, preserving it for current and future study. Last month, UKBiocentre also announced it had placed an order for one of Azenta’s new BioArc Ultra machines, with an even lesser load on the environment and with the ability to store 16 million samples.

Amrit Duhela, Azenta’s European sales director for automated storage and key account manager for UK Biocentre, said: “We see UK Biocentre as a partner and it’s wonderful to be supporting the growth of the business and supporting projects such as Our Future Health.”