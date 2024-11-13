What's Next for Women in Construction? Asks female subsidence specialist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Freya Chapman, from Mainmark UK is backing the Women into Home Building programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme, run by the Home Builders’ Federation, recently received applications for its fifth cohort of women interested in working in site management. Established in 2023, it aims to encourage more females into construction through training, work experience and employment opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded that the percentage of females within construction fell from 15.8 per cent in Q2 2023 to 13.6 per cent in Q2 2024. This correlates with the closure of the nationwide organisation, Women into Construction in August 2024, which aimed to promote gender quality in the industry.

Freya, one of only a few female specialists in British ground engineering, is urging the construction sector to consider creating diverse, flexible workplace policies which encourage professional development to support women’s long-term success in the industry.

Freya Chapman, at Grand Designs Live, October 2024

Advocating for the opportunities that the Women into Home Building programme provides, Freya said: “The industry has faced many challenges in the last few years – not least, labour shortages, rising costs and supply chain issues. So, it’s important that organisations like the Home Builders’ Federation recognise the importance of diversifying job roles, attracting wider pools of talent and keeping momentum up for aspiring women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are many of roles within construction and allied industries, from design and planning, tradespeople, quality control, surveying, health and safety, environmental consulting, finance and much more. In the absence of organisations like Women into Construction – the closure of which last summer has been felt by many women in the industry – we welcome initiatives like Women into Home Building.”

For Freya, who began her construction career in ground stabilisation and now leads Mainmark’s residential subsidence solutions teams, companies should invest some time in liaising with careers advisors, educating young women and girls on the breadth of vocational career pathways.

“Education is really important, which is why the Mainmark team is passionate about getting out to industry events, sharing insights into our everyday operations and spearheading discussions around best practice. The company advocated for my appointment to a committee of industry leaders called the Subsidence Forum Committee, of which now 20 per cent is now female.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Subsidence Forum Committee is a collaborative network of organisations and individuals involved with subsidence risk and includes members from across construction and ground excavation, among others. Freya’s experience, which spans over a decade, will help champion the roles of women in the industry.

“There has been an increase over a decade in female representation across construction, which is great to see. Mainmark UK itself, which champions diversity at all levels, has a higher than industry average of female employees at 21 per cent. While we still have some way to go, Women in Construction Week still estimates only 16 per cent of senior management positions are held by females.

“As we continue to grapple with a discordant gender divide, I’m urging companies everywhere to acknowledge what you have available. From apprenticeships to senior roles, we must be investing accordingly in a representative, diverse workforce who can unlock our industry’s full potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freya joined Mainmark in January 2024 with nearly a decade of industry experience. In her role as Residential Lead, Freya manages the Technical Sale Engineers Team and Customer Service Tea

Mainmark Ground Engineering (UK) Ltd is a subsidiary of the Mainmark group of companies established in 2016, with offices located in Milton Keynes.

For over three decades, Mainmark has established itself as a pioneering force in the industry, leading the way in developing and delivering cutting-edge solutions. Mainmark has earned international recognition as an award-winning ground engineering organisation.