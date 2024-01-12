Where Science Meets Engineering: The Evolution of The Engineering Quest

In Milton Keynes, amidst the historical Denbigh Industrial Estate, The Engineering Quest stands as a monument to modern engineering within its 1960s exterior.

This is not just a factory but a nexus where past manufacturing prowess is channelled into future innovation. Here, the engineering challenges of today are met with an unrivalled scientific precision.

At The Engineering Quest, there is no ordinary day at the office. “Our speciality is tackling the projects that no one else can,” asserts Steve Matheron, the driving force behind this engineering powerhouse. With a portfolio that includes the development of advanced laser devices for fibreoptic cables, space exploration tools, and precision medical equipment, The Engineering Quest is not just participating in the engineering field; it is redefining it.

The Home of The Engineering Quest's Pioneering Spirit

The journey from a traditional tool manufacturer to a leader in high-stakes engineering ventures began three decades ago. It was then that Steve, having started his career at the tender age of thirteen under his father Brian’s guidance, took the reins. Merging the family business with Preformtools, they pivoted towards niche, high-precision work – a move sparked by the economic struggles of the early '90s. “Change or perish,” Steve had realised, choosing to adapt and thrive.

Their ethos is simple yet profound: engineering is an extension of science itself. For them, scientific principles are not just textbook concepts but are actively applied to solve real-world problems. This dedication requires not just state-of-the-art Swiss machinery – a non-negotiable for the micron-level precision they deliver – but also a team of the highest calibre.

Recruitment is critical at The Engineering Quest, where a blend of seasoned technicians and eager apprentices – two annually from each site in Bletchley and Great Gransden – is vital. Nicky Matheron, Steve’s partner in both life and business, underscores the value of nurturing talent. The company’s Quest Diploma programme and outreach into local schools underscore their commitment to fostering the next wave of engineering excellence.

Nicky Matheron notes, “We’re not just building a workforce; we’re cultivating a community where innovation thrives, and every individual feels valued and invested in.”

Steve & Nicky Matheron on the shop floor, leading the way.

The Engineering Quest isn’t just surviving; it’s expanding. Post-pandemic growth has seen the company flourish. Their success isn’t just measured in numbers. Recognition has come in both the 2022 and 2023 SME MK & Buckinghamshire Business Awards, where The Engineering Quest shone brightly, earning both silver and gold accolades. “It’s an affirmation of our efforts in creating a workplace that genuinely cares for its people,” Nicky reflects on the awards.

With eyes set firmly on the future, The Engineering Quest continues to attract and mould the brightest minds in engineering. For them, it’s not just about what they make – it’s about the problems they solve, the lives they enhance, and the young minds they inspire to look up from their screens and dream of the stars.