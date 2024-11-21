Why settlement agreements are often offered before 31 December

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the calendar year draws to a close, many employees find themselves facing settlement agreements from their employers.

While the timing may seem coincidental, there are several strategic and practical reasons why businesses often choose to finalise these agreements before 31 December. Solidaire Solicitors, a trusted name in employment law, sheds light on this year-end trend.

1. Financial and Tax Planning

One of the primary reasons for the end-of-year flurry of settlement agreements is financial planning. Companies typically operate on an annual fiscal cycle, aligning budgets with the calendar year. By settling disputes or terminating employment agreements before the year-end, businesses can account for associated costs within the current financial year. This ensures a clean slate for the next year’s budget.

Business photo by Cytonn Photography on Unsplash

Similarly, employees may benefit from the timing. Settlement payments can have tax implications, and receiving them before the end of the tax year allows individuals to strategize effectively, particularly if they anticipate lower earnings in the following year.

2. Performance Reviews and Business Restructuring

December is often the culmination of annual performance reviews and strategic planning. For underperforming employees or roles deemed redundant, employers may opt to act promptly to avoid carrying these situations into the new year. Offering a settlement agreement provides a smooth and mutually agreed-upon exit, minimising potential disputes and safeguarding workplace morale.

For employers, such agreements can also mitigate the risk of costly and prolonged litigation. By negotiating settlements before the holidays, both parties can head into the new year with clarity and resolution.

3. The Psychological Effect of a New Start

The symbolic significance of the new year plays a subtle but meaningful role in the timing of settlement agreements. Both employers and employees often view January as an opportunity for a fresh start. By resolving employment matters in December, businesses can refocus on growth and employees can begin 2024 with a renewed sense of purpose, whether through new employment opportunities or personal projects.

4. Avoiding Holiday Tensions

Employment disputes can become particularly stressful during the festive season. Employers often prefer to finalise agreements before the holiday break to prevent workplace tensions from overshadowing celebrations. For employees, knowing their situation is resolved can offer peace of mind, enabling them to enjoy the season without lingering uncertainties.

How Solidaire Solicitors Can Help

Navigating a settlement agreement can be complex, especially when it involves significant legal and financial considerations. Solidaire Solicitors specialises in ensuring that employees and employers reach fair and equitable agreements. Our team provides expert advice on:

Understanding the terms and implications of a settlement agreement.

Negotiating better terms, including enhanced compensation and benefits.

Ensuring compliance with employment law to protect your rights.

Whether you’re an employee facing a sudden offer or an employer managing workforce changes, Solidaire Solicitors is here to guide you through every step of the process.

Conclusion

The prevalence of settlement agreements before 31 December is no coincidence. From financial planning to fostering a fresh start for the new year, there are compelling reasons for this timing. If you’ve been presented with a settlement agreement or are considering offering one, Solidaire Solicitors is ready to provide the expert support you need. Together, we can ensure a fair resolution and a brighter start to the new year.