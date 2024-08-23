Willen Hospice appoints new Commercial Director to help raise £8.7m for care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Willen Hospice has appointed Ranjit Singh to a newly created role of Commercial Director this September. As a charity, the Hospice is heavily dependent on income from its shops and fundraising. Ranjit will drive development and growth across these areas to make sure the Hospice is able to continue providing its specialist care to the local community, completely free of charge.

Currently one of the most poorly funded hospices in the country, Willen Hospice only receives 13.8% of its running costs from the NHS. This leaves a shortfall of £8.7 million that the Hospice must raise, by appealing to the generosity of local people. Ranjit’s impressive track record in generating diversified income streams and his commitment to community service make him the ideal candidate to take on this challenge.

Ranjit is already a well-known and highly respected figure locally. Most recently, he served as Philanthropy Director at the Milton Keynes Community Foundation, where he played a crucial role in providing grants, advice and support to local charities and community groups. Prior to this, Ranjit spent 11 years with the Cooperative Group, where he ran campaigns and projects on a regional level.

Willen Hospice's new Commercial Director, Ranjit Singh

Ranjit is also a champion of diversity and inclusion, having founded the successful MK Ethnic Business Community (MKEBC) network. He continues to serve as a board member for ID – an organisation dedicated to raising the profile of India's diverse cultures in Milton Keynes – as well as for MK Gallery.

Commenting on the appointment, Kate Broadhurst, Chief Executive of Willen Hospice, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Ranjit to our team. His extensive experience in philanthropy, business development and community engagement aligns perfectly with our mission at Willen Hospice. We are confident that Ranjit will be a driving force in our strategic growth, helping us to expand our services and deepen our impact in the community. We look forward to the fresh perspectives and energy he will bring to the Hospice."

Ranjit also shared his own thoughts: "I am incredibly honoured to join Willen Hospice, an organisation that has made such a profound impact on the lives of so many in our community. I look forward to working with the dedicated team here to explore new opportunities for growth and to further enhance the exceptional care and support that Willen Hospice provides. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most."