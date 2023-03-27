Winners of prestigious Milton Keynes business awards announced at ceremony
The theme for this year’s awards was ‘Celebrating Diversity’.
The winners of the prestigious Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards (MKBAA) have been announced.
The theme for this year’s awards - the first ceremony since Milton Keynes achieved city status – was ‘Celebrating Diversity’ and many of the night’s winners demonstrated an ethos focussed on inclusivity.
Over 600 guests packed out the ballroom to hear the category winners announced.
The prominent Business of the Year award was won by Diversity Marketplace, which picked up
three awards on the night. The judges commented on the organisation’s clear ambition to make Milton Keynes a truly diverse and inclusive city.
The celebrated Lifetime Achievement Award went to Dr Julie Mills, who recently retired from her 11-year role as Milton Keynes College principal. During that time, Julie has overseen several major projects at the college, greatly improving the lives of its staff, learners and the wider MK community.
Chair of Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, which organises the event, Nicholas Mann, said: “This year, we saw a record number of entries into the awards, so that made our judging panel’s decisions even harder. So many businesses have championed their own diversity and inclusion work, so it’s fantastic to be able to celebrate that together, as a vibrant and thriving business community.
“On what was also a sell-out night, on behalf of the entire MKBAA team, I’d like to congratulate all of our winners, and to thank all entrants, judges, sponsors, speakers and guests, without whom the awards just couldn’t take place.”
The winners in full:
Business Impact in the Community - Diversity Marketplace
Charity of the Year - YMCA Milton Keynes
Special recognition - DREAMsai
Culture & Arts - Camphill MK Communities
Special recognition - MKIAC
Customer Service - George Davis Turf
Celebrating Diversity - Diversity Marketplace
Special recognition - MKDC
Design & Creativity - Red Giraffe
Leisure & Entertainment - Stadium MK
Entrepreneur of the Year - Odette Mould, Harry’s Rainbow
Innovation - REAS | KonnekApp
Technology - Clearview Intelligence
New Business - Icubation Nation
Professional Services - Howes Percival
Small and Medium Business - Yellowyoyo
Micro Business - Marc Davies Bespoke Interiors
Business of the Year - Diversity Marketplace
Lifetime Achievement Award - Dr Julie Mills OBE