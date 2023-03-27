Winners of prestigious Milton Keynes business awards announced at ceremony

The winners of the prestigious Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards (MKBAA) have been announced.

The theme for this year’s awards - the first ceremony since Milton Keynes achieved city status – was ‘Celebrating Diversity’ and many of the night’s winners demonstrated an ethos focussed on inclusivity.

Over 600 guests packed out the ballroom to hear the category winners announced.

Lifetime Achievement winner Dr Julie Mills OBE.

The prominent Business of the Year award was won by Diversity Marketplace, which picked up

three awards on the night. The judges commented on the organisation’s clear ambition to make Milton Keynes a truly diverse and inclusive city.

The celebrated Lifetime Achievement Award went to Dr Julie Mills, who recently retired from her 11-year role as Milton Keynes College principal. During that time, Julie has overseen several major projects at the college, greatly improving the lives of its staff, learners and the wider MK community.

Chair of Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, which organises the event, Nicholas Mann, said: “This year, we saw a record number of entries into the awards, so that made our judging panel’s decisions even harder. So many businesses have championed their own diversity and inclusion work, so it’s fantastic to be able to celebrate that together, as a vibrant and thriving business community.

Culture & Arts winner Camphill MK.

“On what was also a sell-out night, on behalf of the entire MKBAA team, I’d like to congratulate all of our winners, and to thank all entrants, judges, sponsors, speakers and guests, without whom the awards just couldn’t take place.”

The winners in full:

Business Impact in the Community - Diversity Marketplace

Charity of the Year - YMCA Milton Keynes

Special recognition - DREAMsai

Culture & Arts - Camphill MK Communities

Special recognition - MKIAC

Customer Service - George Davis Turf

Celebrating Diversity - Diversity Marketplace

Special recognition - MKDC

Design & Creativity - Red Giraffe

Leisure & Entertainment - Stadium MK

Entrepreneur of the Year - Odette Mould, Harry’s Rainbow

Innovation - REAS | KonnekApp

Technology - Clearview Intelligence

New Business - Icubation Nation

Professional Services - Howes Percival

Small and Medium Business - Yellowyoyo

Micro Business - Marc Davies Bespoke Interiors

Business of the Year - Diversity Marketplace