Woburn guest house celebrates double award win from Tripadvisor and Anglia in Bloom

A Woburn hotel is celebrating after winning two accolades.

Havisham House, George Street, is the proud recipient of a Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Award 2024 and the Anglia In Bloom Best Sustainable Planting Award 2023.

The accommodation is owned by hardworking mother-and-son team, Erica and Adam Strofton, who are delighted that their commitment and dedication has been recognised.

Adam said: "It was really wonderful to receive the awards. I am very pleased indeed and it has made me feel very proud. I’d like to thank Anglia in Bloom and Tripadvisor and all the guests who have supported Havisham House over the last seven years."

Left: Erica and Adam Strofton proudly display their awards. Right: Havisham House's beauitful garden. Images: Adam Strofton.

The travel review website bases its judgements on reviews and ratings collected over the past 12 months, with Havisham House placed in the top 10 per cent of hotels worldwide.

Adam explains that the ethos of the guest house is “Great Expectations,” with the four-floor building designed to be "full of character and comfort".

Adam said: "Havisham House was originally an ale house dating back to the mid-Victorian era and is first recorded in 1854. It is a very interesting property. It was totally renovated in 2016 and its history is held within the Woburn archives."

Adam and Erica have been running the business for seven years, with the restoration taking a year to complete.

Anglia in Bloom were impressed with the garden. Image: Adam Strofton.

The garden was fully landscaped, and the family are thrilled that Anglia in Bloom holds their recent green-fingered projects in high esteem.

Adam said: "The established garden at Havisham House is very much drought tolerant (and hence reduces the need for water) and the choice of plants are native where possible and non-invasive. Where this is not the case, plants are deliberately containerised. Every effort will continue to be made to establish the right planting in the right place so as to minimise the need for maintenance and waste."

He continued: "Feedback from the judging was that not only did the Havisham House garden fulfil the judges' expectations, but that it also excelled in its architectural presentation."

Adam explains that tourists visit the village to admire Woburn Abbey, explore nearby Bletchley Park, and to enjoy its many restaurants and shops. There are plenty of countryside walks around the area, too, as well as a heritage centre.

He said: "The most memorable times have been when large groups of golfers have stayed and when people have come who live worldwide - from the USA, New Zealand and South Africa to name a few."

Adam hopes Havisham House's success will continue - on Booking.com it boasts a review score of 9.7 out of 10 - and reveals that there have been no challenges over the past seven years, with the journey "a smooth and happy one".

If you choose to stay, guests are always served a continental breakfast and offered a tailored service. The garden can be used at all times.