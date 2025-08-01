Judged by the Guild of Fine Food’s expert panel, the Lemon Meringue chocolate Bonbon is awarded a Great Taste 1 star award in the world’s most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme

Woburn Sands based Chocolatière is dedicated to creating the finest handmade chocolates using the best ingredients. As well as being able to sample the delights of her fine chocolates you can book Linny for one of her renowned chocolate workshops. Linny Lane Chocolatière has been named among the top food and drink producers globally this year, picking up a highly prized 1star Great Taste Award for their Lemon Meringue Chocolate bonbon.

14,340 products were put through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process; and Linny’s Lemon Meringue chocolate was dubbed “Exquisite looking bonbons with a bright lemony flavour and a soft marshmallow centre. The white chocolate is crisp and pleasing.” at the world’s most coveted food and drink awards. The Lemon Meringue chocolate bonbon was one of 5,680 products to receive an award from Great Taste in 2025 rewarding ‘food and drink that delivers fantastic flavour’, (which is only 39.6% of the total products entered from around the world).

Described as “Very attractive chocolates. The shell is thin, the base thick. The chocolate is really well tempered. The lemon meringue is well balanced. All told, a pleasant treat.” this Sweet, Tangy Chocolate bonbon was a big hit with the Great Taste judges.

Made with fresh lemons to create a smooth lemon and white chocolate ganache the bonbons are layered with a light homemade marshmallow and lemon curd. They are sealed with a crunchy feuilletine wafer and chocolate base which Linny also makes herself, No pre-bought ingredients are used here!

Linny, the small business founder and owner comments: “I am chuffed to bits to have won a Great Taste award for our my Lemon Meringue chocolate bonbons. My customers have often told me how much they love this chocolate, so I thought I would see if an independent panel of judges would agree. Over the past few years some of my other chocolates have also be awarded with Great Taste awards, I feel proud to be adding yet another of the prestigious black and gold Great Taste badge of honour to my chocolates. Linny Lane Chocolatière was initially set up as a Chocolate workshop and party business to fit in with our family life. Having worked in London, France and Switzerland for many years as a chocolatiere, I wanted to share my chocolate craft with others in a fun way so they too could replicate and learn new skills to make their own chocolates. After the success and demand of my chocolate stall at Woburn Sands Community Market, I returned to making chocolates on a more full time basis, at the same time as running chocolate workshops, corporate events and school educational chocolate workshops, which are always a huge hit with children and teachers alike.

“Being recognised with a Great Taste award means so much to independent producers like me, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it! Great Taste is the most recognised accolade for taste and quality in the food and drink industry, so it’s a huge milestone in my story!” Linny concludes.

What is Great Taste?

Recognised as a stamp of excellence and actively sought out by food lovers and retailers alike, the Great Taste accreditation scheme, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, values taste above all else. Each product in the line-up for judging is blind-tasted and all packaging is removed, so it cannot be identified, before entering a robust, layered judging process.

This year, judging took place over 110 days, with a panel of more than 500 judges putting entries to the test. The line-up saw food and drink products submitted from an extraordinary 110 different countries across the world.

The Lemon Meringue Chocolate features in the monthly chocolate box and Chocolate Advent calendar later this year, available directly from Linny’s Woburn Sands base.

