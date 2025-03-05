Woburn's Aqua Sana Forest Spa named ‘Employer of the Year’ for second time in a row at beauty awards

The Aqua Sana Forest Spa in Woburn has been named ‘Employer of the Year’ for the second consecutive year at the Professional Beauty Awards 2025.

The brand, which welcomes both guests visiting for the day and those staying on a Center Parcs break at the resort between Milton Keynes and Bedford, has won several accolades of the years including Spa of the Year 2024 in Ireland and four of its spas being awarded 5 Bubble Spa ratings by The Good Spa Guide in 2023.

The Professional Beauty Awards are the longest running and best-attended awards for the beauty, spa, nails and aesthetic medicine industries, recognising outstanding customer service, treatment delivery and innovation.

The winners were announced on Sunday 2 March, during a black-tie event at The Brewery in London, where more than 600 leading beauty industry figures gathered to celebrate. Stuart Angus, Director of Spa for Aqua Sana Forest Spa said: “Receiving this award for the second-year running is a testament to not only the dedication and passion of our incredible village and Head Office teams, but a reflection of the culture we have created at Aqua Sana Forest Spa.

Aqua Sana Forest Spa wins Employer of the Year. Photo: Center Parcs

“We’re committed and proud to provide an environment where our employees feel valued and inspired, and to be recognised for this is extremely rewarding.”

Eve Oxberry, Head of Editorial at Professional Beauty, said: “We celebrated excellence, artistry, and the transformative power of the beauty and spa industry, recognising the passion and dedication that you all bring to this sector.”

The first Aqua Sana opened at Center Parcs Sherwood Forest in 1987. Since then, with continued investment and development, the brand has grown to include six spas in different locations across the UK and Ireland: including Woburn Forest. Center Parcs say each spa is designed to be nestled in peaceful woodland, making them ‘the perfect escape from the everyday’.

The full list of categories and winners has been published on the Professional Beauty Awards 2025 website.