Wolverton Wonders: Quick guide to local businesses

Bridge Autocare

One of the standout businesses in Wolverton is Bridge Autocare is one of the featured businesses in the guide, offering a range of services including MOTs, car servicing, tyre fitting and repairs. With over 25 years of experience and a huge workspace of 27,00 sq ft, they pride themselves on providing top-notch service to their customers.

Evoke Beauty & Aesthetics

Wolverton is Evoke Beauty & Aesthetics, a boutique salon that prides itself on offering the very best in modern Medical Aesthetics, Beauty, and Cosmetics. With over 20 years of experience and a team of skilled professionals, Evoke has become the go-to destination for locals.

Fierce Gym

Fierce Gym's state-of-the-art facilities include a ground floor dedicated to bodybuilding and strength training, as well as a first floor equipped with functional training and cardio equipment. In addition, members can access amenities such as a massage room, sunbed room, 3D body scanning room, and seminar room, making Fierce Gym a one-stop destination for all fitness needs.

Holistic Logistics

Incorporated in 2007, Holistic Logistics Milton Keynes Ltd has expanded into an extensive vehicle fleet and diversified range of logistics services. Despite these advancements, we remain true to our founder John Boothe's original vision - providing flexible courier solutions that are ecologically sustainable while maintaining a friendly and efficient personal touch for clients both large and small.