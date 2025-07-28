Woman buys new bag from Shein and finds old Milton Keynes shopping receipt inside
Krissie, 31, ordered the bag from the Chinese fast fashion brand on Tuesday, July 22 and received it the next day.
Although it arrived sealed and tagged, she noticed the zip pull was missing from one of the pockets.
When she opened the bag to pack her belongings, she discovered a receipt from Bill’s Restaurant in Milton Keynes dated June 23.
Krissie, from Coventry, Leicestershire, said: "I've never been to Milton Keynes.
"The bag was packed as new and sealed with tags. I went to pack my own stuff into the bag that's when I found the receipt."
Krissie contacted Shein and was issued a full refund.
She said: "They didn't seem bothered. They sent a refund straight away with no arguments. They didn't ask me to return the bag."
