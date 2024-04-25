Women from Bellway’s divisional office visit their Bellway at Whitehouse Park site in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Women from a range of departments at Bellway’s divisional office in Milton Keynes took part in a site visit at the homebuilder’s new Bellway at Whitehouse Park development in the city on Thursday 18 March.

The Women into Construction programme features site visits, online information, personal development sessions and work placements.

The visit last week was set up to give office-based staff a better understanding of the construction side of the business.

Women from Bellway’s divisional office in Milton Keynes pay a visit to Bellway at Whitehouse Park

Lindsey Davenport, Senior Sales Manager at Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “It’s useful for our office staff to gain an understanding of the work that takes place on the ground at our developments. It brings the whole process to life to put on a hard hat and hi-vis, walk around a real construction site and hear from those who work there. We received a lot of positive feedback about the insights from the day.”

Staff including members of the sales, accounts and reception departments took part in the construction site visit where they found out about the build stages, the different sub-contractors and how the site team works.

Creating wider awareness about the industry is a key part of Bellway’s outreach work too, as it also hosts visits by schoolchildren and construction students at the site. Staff also arrange sessions at schools and colleges so they can talk to pupils and students about careers in homebuilding.

Lindsey added: “Although the women who visited Bellway at Whitehouse Park from our divisional office already work in the homebuilding sector and are highly knowledgeable about the industry, it is still illuminating to see a working site first-hand. Events like this are all about spreading knowledge and a greater understanding of opportunities available within the construction side of the business.”