Women in Construction: Freya Chapman advocates for change and diversity

As the construction industry navigates challenges like labor shortages and gender inequality, Freya Chapman of Mainmark UK is championing initiatives to bring more women into the sector.

Freya, a leading specialist in ground engineering, is lending her support to the Women into Home Building programme, an initiative by the Home Builders’ Federation aimed at empowering women through training, work experience, and career opportunities.

Launched in 2023, the programme recently opened applications for its fifth cohort, focusing on developing female talent in site management roles. This comes at a critical time, as data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed a decline in female representation in construction, dropping from 15.8% in Q2 2023 to 13.6% in Q2 2024. This decrease coincides with the closure of the Women into Construction organization in August 2024, leaving a significant void in advocacy for gender equality in the industry.

Freya emphasizes the need for diverse workplace policies to attract and retain female talent. “The industry has faced significant challenges in recent years, from labor shortages to rising costs. It’s crucial for organizations like the Home Builders’ Federation to push for diversity and open doors for women aspiring to careers in construction,” she said.

Highlighting the programme's potential, Freya noted, “Construction offers a wide array of career paths – from design and planning to environmental consulting, surveying, and quality control. With the absence of Women into Construction, initiatives like Women into Home Building are more vital than ever.”

Having started her career in ground stabilization, Freya now leads Mainmark UK’s Residential Subsidence Solutions Team. She believes education and engagement are key to fostering interest among young women. “At Mainmark, we prioritize outreach through industry events and advocate for educational pathways that showcase vocational opportunities in construction,” Freya said.

Freya’s influence extends to her role on the Subsidence Forum Committee, where 20% of members are now women. She uses her decade-long experience to advocate for greater female representation, noting, “While progress has been made, women hold just 16% of senior management positions in construction. It’s essential for companies to invest in diverse workforces that reflect the full potential of our industry.”

Mainmark UK, headquartered in Milton Keynes, is part of the global Mainmark group established in 2016. Renowned for its innovative ground engineering solutions, the company boasts a workforce with a higher-than-average female representation at 21%, demonstrating its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

As Freya concludes, “From apprenticeships to leadership roles, investing in women isn’t just about equality – it’s about unlocking the future potential of construction.”