Women in Enterprise raises thousands for women and girls in Milton Keynes
Spanning nearly four decades, Women in Enterprise (WIE) champions the contributions of women in business. And through its network of committed members, the group makes regular financial donations to the Women’s Fund at Milton Keynes Community Foundation (MKCF) - a vital source of support for charities and projects dedicated to women and girls.
Their partnership with MKCF spans many years, marked by annual fundraising donations and active collaboration in (IWD) celebrations in MK.
In 2024, WIE, in partnership with NatWest and MKCF, organised the largest International Women’s Day event in the city, with over 400 attendees and guest speakers.
Through sponsorship and fundraising efforts, the event raised a total of £4,217 for the Women’s Fund.
Despite being a volunteer-led organisation, WIE has consistently increased its annual donation, reaching £4,000 in the past year alone.
