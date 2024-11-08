WorkBuzz launches AI that reveals secrets to a happier workforce

Milton Keynes-based WorkBuzz launches People Science AI – a first of its kind artificial intelligence that quickly and concisely provides guidance to people managers on how to achieve happier and more engaged employees.

People Science AI analyses all data and insights from WorkBuzz’s employee surveys, and then provides each people leader with a personalised and concise summary of critical areas they need to focus on to improve engagement levels within their teams. By following the AI advice, leaders can expect a happier and more productive workforce.

“Employee surveys are crucial for discovering what’s important to your people as well as what is and isn’t working”, says Steven Frost, CEO of employee engagement expert, WorkBuzz.

“The issue is that survey insights are rarely analysed and actioned as the HR team is at full capacity, and people managers have limited experience of interpreting survey results and prioritising their actions. Our AI solves this decades-old problem by analysing the survey results in seconds, and then delivering concise, tailored and actionable advice directly to each people manager.”

WorkBuzz's People Science AI avatar

People Science AI has been developed using over 1 million hours of knowledge, and eliminates the need for complex dashboards. It delivers personalised and context-aware advice to HR and business leaders in relation to the workforce as a whole (executive summaries), and to people managers in relation to their specific departments and teams (departmental summaries). The AI can also instantly analyse employee comments within the surveys and provide a quick and concise summary of how people are feeling, pulling out key topics and sentiments that require attention.

The department and team guidance - from onboarding recommendations through to advice on staff appreciation - is delivered in text format to people managers, automatically adapting to suit the recipient’s role, language and managerial level. The executive summary which provides organisation-wide guidance, is delivered in both text format and through a human-like avatar.

Frost comments, “People Science AI gives time back to HR teams and people leaders by putting a concise and digestible summary of priorities into the hands of every single people manager - in a way that works for them.”

Built on a carbon neutral infrastructure, People Science AI processes and analyses all inputs from employee surveys. Actionable summaries are then generated based on the organisation’s survey data, with the AI model trained by WorkBuzz’s People Science team to provide insightful, consistent and empowering feedback. With AI feedback accessible from anywhere and at any time, this makes People Science AI suitable for all managers whether office-based, on the frontline or based remotely.

Frost adds, “Time-poor HR teams, combined with people managers’ lack of survey expertise, can create a state of paralysis when it comes to actioning employee surveys. This is why our new People Science AI is so powerful, enabling organisations to quickly action employee feedback to create a happier and more productive workforce, while addressing emerging issues before they become problems.”

WorkBuzz offers flexible, simple and actionable surveys, helping organisations to reach and engage all their employees – wherever they are, and whatever they do. Leaders can get real-time feedback from their people, track employee engagement and experience, and make more informed, data-driven people decisions.