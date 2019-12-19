Workers at Next petition for the store not to open on Boxing Day in Milton Keynes

More than 155,000 people have signed a petition for clothing giants Next not to open up for its traditional Boxing Day sale.

They say they company should allow staff to spend time with their families at home instead.

The Boxing Day sale attracts early morning queues every year

The petition, addressed to Next plc bosses, states: " Next currently opens its stores on Boxing Day to launch its winter sale. This means that staff who have been working long and busy hours in the build up to Christmas have very little time to spend with family and friends.

"The Next sale begins at 6am on Boxing Day which means staff shifts can start from as early as 5am."

The petition explains that budget retailer Home Bargains announced earlier this month that all their stores wiould remain closed on Boxing Day and all staff will be paid.

"If Home Bargains can do it, why can't Next?" it states. "Allowing hard working members of staff to spend time with loved ones over Christmas is so much more important than making profits."

