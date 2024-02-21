Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Competing against over 500 other nominations in the Green World Awards, Cawleys, a leading resource management and recycling company, and London Luton Airport have won the Environmental Best Practice award for their innovative partnership.

Helping the airport to increase their recycling rate from 49% to 80%, the partners were recognised by the judges for their joint commitment to continuous improvement, a shared vision and determination to make a difference.

As a result of winning the award Cawleys and the airport have been invited to become Green World Ambassadors and have their winning paper published in The Green Book (the leading international work of reference on environmental best practice) so that others around the world can follow their example and learn from their achievement.

Phil Gudgeon, Managing Director, Cawleys said: “We are delighted to win this award based on our fantastic partnership with London Luton Airport.

“Working together since 2021 we have implemented a variety of innovative solutions to meet the airport’s specific waste targets, which has led to a significant increase in their recycling, a cultural shift in attitudes to recycling, zero waste to landfill and unique charity partnerships to redistribute and reuse confiscated and unclaimed items.”

Chris Gibbons, Head of Estates, London Luton Airport added: “This award is fantastic recognition of our hard work and determination to improve. Working with Cawleys has many advantages. These include the on-site manager engaging with our 43 concessions, which has made a huge difference to their approach to recycling, and the detailed monthly reports which helps inform future planning and decision making across the airport.”

