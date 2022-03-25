Worthy winners celebrate success at prestigious Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards

The prestigious Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards returned to Stadium MK last night (24/3) to celebrate the city’s business achievements after an absence of two years.

Mote than 600 guests packed the ballroom to hear the 13 category winners announced on stage. For the first time in the awards' history, the overall Business of the Year was won by not one, but two businesses, linked by their mutual founder, Emerging Markets Quality Trials and Naturally Tribal which were both founded by the Entrepreneur of the Year winner, Shalom Lloyd.

The judges commented that both businesses clearly demonstrated what can be achieved under the helm of an inspirational leader, with the vision, tenacity and a drive to support others.

MKBAA Awards 2022: Business of the Year WINNER Emerging Markets Quality Trials and Naturally Tribal

The celebrated Lifetime Achievement Award went to David Foster, who recently retired as chief executive at The Parks Trust after 19 years at the helm. During that time, David has expertly steered the independent charity, which cares for more than 6,000 acres of parkland and green space in MK. He has championed sustainability and expanded the reach of green space to the people of Milton Keynes, helping them to connect and engage with river valleys, woodlands, parks and landscaped areas, which represent 25% of our city.

The theme for this year’s awards was ‘MK – Leading the UK’s Green Recovery – Survive, Revive & Thrive’ and many of the night’s winners had shown their ability to adapt their businesses to be more aware of their environmental responsibilities both now and into the future.

Nicholas Mann, chair of MKBAA organisers Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, said, “It was fantastic to host so many Milton Keynes businesses and to celebrate some tremendous successes again at MKBAA 2022.

“It was humbling to see how many businesses had taken on board the environmental theme of this year's awards, giving us all a positive outlook for the future. On behalf of the entire MKBAA team, I’d like to congratulate all of our winners, and to thank all entrants, judges, sponsors, speakers and guests, without whom the awards simply wouldn’t be possible.”

MKBAA awards 2022: Entrepreneur of the Year winner, Shalom Lloyd.

Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards 2022 – winners:

Business Impact in the Community WINNER: Future Wolverton Ltd SPECIAL RECOGNITION: Diversity Marketplace

Charity of the Year WINNER: MK Foodbank

Culture & Arts WINNER: The Stables

MKBAA Awards 2022: Culture & Arts winner: The Stables

Customer Service WINNER: Climb Quest Milton Keynes

Design & Creativity WINNER: South Central IOT/Milton Keynes College Group

Leisure & Entertainment WINNER: Vertigo VR Ltd

Entrepreneur of the Year WINNER: Shalom Lloyd, Naturally Tribal Skincare Ltd SPECIAL RECOGNITION: Sanj Chandi, Treat Street

MKBAA awards 2022: Leisure and Entertainment winners, Climb Quest Milton Keynes

Environmental Sustainability WINNER: Bridgman & Bridgman LLP

Innovation WINNER: (more:trees)

Technology WINNER: PragmatiQ Solutions

New Business WINNER: Emerging Markets Quality Trials

Professional Services WINNER: Whitecap Consulting

Small and Medium Business WINNER: Clearview Intelligence Group Ltd

Business of the Year WINNER: Emerging Markets Quality Trials/Naturally Tribal

Lifetime Achievement Award WINNER: David Foster

For full details of the event and to view a gallery visit: Headline sponsors for MKBAA 2022 were Milton Keynes Council, MK Gateway, The Open University and Shoosmiths.