Xscape Milton Keynes set to celebrate milestone anniversary

Xscape Milton Keynes is the second tallest building in Milton Keynes after Hotel La Tour on Marlborough Gate.

Xscape Milton Keynes is celebrating 25 years of family fun, adrenaline-fuelled adventure, and countless cherished memories.

Having first opened its doors in 2000; the centre has evolved into a year-round destination for all ages. Today, Xscape is home to more than 40 shops, leisure attractions, and food outlets, and continues to offer a vibrant mix of fun, excitement, and discovery for guests across the region and beyond.

What was once one of the UK’s biggest recreational destinations - complete with a real-snow indoor ski-slope and the country’s first purpose-built indoor sky diving vertical tunnel - Xscape has become an iconic landmark on the Milton Keynes skyline. Standing at 44 metres tall, it remains the second tallest building in the city.

To mark its silver anniversary, Xscape is inviting guests to join in the celebrations this week, and during the May half-term holidays, with exclusive discounts - including up to 25% off at selected brands* - giveaways and prizes up for grabs. The centre will also feature interactive photo opportunities, including a refreshed ‘Wall of Tall’, where visitors can measure their height against famous celebrities, characters and items also turning 25 this year. A birthday-themed backdrop will also be available, perfect for families and friends to capture their special celebratory moments and create lasting memories.

Dan Murphy, Centre Director at Xscape Milton Keynes, said, “This is a milestone anniversary for Xscape Milton Keynes, which over the past 25 years has become a much-loved destination for fun, adventure, and unforgettable experiences.

“The centre has become a vital part of the Milton Keynes community. It’s a place where memories are made, friendships are formed, and generations have come together to enjoy everything under one roof.

“Throughout May, we’ll be celebrating with our guests with some great offers and prizes to be won, whilst reflecting on all the achievements we’ve accomplished over the last quarter-century. We’re committed to ensure Xscape Milton Keynes continues to be a must-visit destination, and we have some exciting new openings on the horizon. Here’s to another 25 years and beyond.”

In celebration of Xscape Milton Keyne’s birthday, here are 25 things you may not know about the centre:

Milton Keynes opened in 2000

Xscape Milton Keynes first opened its doors in 2000, marking its 25th anniversary in 2025. The front of the building is 44 metres (144 feet) high – that is as high as 4 double-decker buses. It’s the second tallest building in Milton Keynes after Hotel La Tour on Marlborough Gate. Xscape Milton Keynes covers an area of 60,000 square metres which is equivalent to five and a half football pitches. iFLY at Xscape Milton Keynes was the UK’s first purpose-built indoor sky diving vertical tunnel, it’s 12ft long and generates speeds of up to 165mph. Xscape Milton Keynes is centrally located in the city of Milton Keynes, which is famous for having over 130 roundabouts! The two large funnels on the front of the building are sometimes mistaken for lifts or part of the cooling system; in fact, they are stairs. Xscape Milton Keynes has a sister site in Yorkshire, aptly named Xscape Yorkshire! Xscape Milton Keynes is home to over 40 shops, leisure and activity brands, and food outlets. There’s an array of useful services including parcel collection at the Amazon Hub Locker or InPost, bike servicing at Evans Cycles, a Nuffield Health Fitness gym, a nail bar and a walk-in brow and lash service. Each flight at iFLY lasts around 55 seconds, which doesn’t sound long, but is about one and half times longer than a tandem jump. Cineworld Milton Keynes boasts the UK’s first Superscreen and 4DX experiences – the seats move, shake, and spray you with scents! In 2024, Xscape Milton Keynes hosted the ‘Tree of Pride’ for the first time, a touring community art piece that collected messages of love, unity, and acceptance. The indoor ski-slope is 170 metres long, 60 metres wide, and is covered in 1,500 tonnes of snow. At the time of construction, the ski-slope was the largest real snow slope of its kind in the UK. Xscape Milton Keynes is the starting point for the annual MK Festival of Running – a four-in-one running event for all abilities that sees over 4,500 participants every year. Some of the brands and activities at Xscape Milton Keynes run dedicated adaptive and SEN sessions for guests who may require additional assistance. Xscape Milton Keynes has its own Wall of Tall located within the centre - measure yourself up against animals, celebrities, and iconic characters. The building was designed by FaulknerBrowns and has since become a major feature on the skyline of Central Milton Keynes as seen from the East. The quickest time for a team to beat an escape room at Escape Hunt in Xscape Milton Keynes was 23 minutes and 4 seconds for the Aladdin and the Magic Vault room. The Wetherspoon pub onsite, The Moon Under Water, was named after a description of George Orwell’s - the celebrated writer – ideal pub. It’s accessible from London Euston station in under an hour, with trains leaving every 15 minutes, and is just a 5-minute drive from the M1. The structural frame of the building contains more than 5,000 tonnes of steel, fabricated to exacting tolerances, to create the iconic curved roof. Xscape Milton Keynes is involved in the annual #LoveMK Day and is the biggest one-day social media celebration of all things Milton Keynes. SignLive, a video relay service that allows our deaf and hard of hearing guests to connect with an online BSL Interpreter is available throughout Xscape Milton Keynes.

