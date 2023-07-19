Yellowyoyo double finalists in SME MK Buckinghamshire Business Awards

Yellowyoyo showcased how they had pivoted completely to focus on exit as a core service, differentiating themselves from other businesses in their sector and supporting SMEs to achieve their potential. They proactively work with organisations that influence positive societal change and are passionate about supporting local charities and community initiatives. Their work with Milton Keynes’ diverse business community has a significant influence on the local economy, residents, community groups and business.

“These finalist positions make us incredibly proud. We’re grateful to our clients who put their trust in us and our hard working team. We can't wait to join our local business community at the awards!" Amanda Wright – Creative Director of Yellowyoyo

This news comes hot on the heels of their winning Best Small & Medium Business at the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards, which recognised Yellowyoyo's exceptional commitment to diversity in business, and their significant contribution to the region as a growing economic powerhouse.

Yellowyoyo double finalists!

For more information visit yellowyoyo.co.uk, call 01908 980 400 or email [email protected]

Established in 1998, Yellowyoyo is a progressive and forward-thinking business, brand, design, and marketing company with a difference - they focus on business transformation towards sustainable growth and leading to the realisation of their clients’ exit objectives.

They challenge, change and improve culture, direction and systems for their clients, guiding them through every stage of their journey. Utilising a range of tools; from research and analysis to cross-functional collaboration Yellowyoyo act as an extension of their clients’ team - from the initial objectives and strategy development to the execution of their exit plan.

