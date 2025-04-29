YFM Equity Partners leads £4m follow-on investment in WorkBuzz to fuel growth and AI-driven product innovation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

YFM Equity Partners (“YFM”) has completed a £3.96 million follow-on investment in Milton Keynes-based WorkBuzz, a leading employee engagement and insights platform.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This additional investment, made through the BSC VCTs Funds and YFM’s Growth Funds, forms part of a total £4.0 million funding round, bringing YFM’s total investment in WorkBuzz to £8.8 million.

Since YFM’s original investment, WorkBuzz has experienced significant growth, nearly doubling its annual recurring revenue (ARR) from £2.8 million in June 2023 to over £5 million in March 2025. The business continues to innovate, having introduced AI-powered enhancements to its platform which help businesses understand the ‘so what’ from their employee insights and prescribe tangible actions to help organisations foster more engaged and productive workforces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The follow-on funding will support WorkBuzz’s next phase of expansion as it looks to leverage its strategic partnerships both in the UK and abroad and continue to pioneer new AI innovations.

WorkBuzz's team celebrates the £4m investment from YFM

As WorkBuzz continues to scale, the company is also investing in its leadership team. Alex Merrifield has recently been appointed as the new Chief Product Officer to drive continued product innovation, and a Partnerships Director is being appointed to drive strategic value creation. With a solid foundation in place, the business is well positioned for continued growth while maintaining its focus on innovation and customer value.

Sophie Tainton, Portfolio Director at YFM commented:

"WorkBuzz has made impressive strides since our initial investment, both in terms of revenue growth and product development. The team continues to demonstrate their ability to execute on an ambitious vision, particularly with the introduction of AI-driven features and their plans for expansion. We are excited to further support the company as it scales, strengthens its leadership team, and launches new products to help organisations better understand and engage their employees.”

Steve Frost, Founder & CEO of WorkBuzz, added:

Steven Frost, CEO and founder of WorkBuzz.

"Partnering with YFM has allowed us to accelerate our growth, invest in innovation, and scale our impact. This follow-on investment provides the resources we need to continue expanding our platform, enter new markets, and create the future of employee listening with our clients. We look forward to this next chapter in our journey with YFM’s continued support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this latest investment, WorkBuzz is well-positioned to capitalise on the increasing demand for AI-powered employee engagement solutions, further solidifying its position as a leader in the space.

The YFM team on the investment included Sophie Tainton, Jack Redwood and Charlie Winward.