Your Office Space launches new 24/7 serviced office facility in Milton Keynes

Business professionals are signing up to be among the first to benefit from an exciting new serviced office facility in the heart of Milton Keynes.

Business never stops, and neither does Gloucester House, which is undergoing a full refurbishment ready to welcome users 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The space will be operational in May.

Paying attention to detail, in situ management team Your Office Space have worked hard to deliver an all-inclusive, flexible and fabulous environment which will help your business be the best it can.

Forget all about bland, grey office environments; great ideas come from great places, and Gloucester House's new décor is funky, and both modern and retro in turn.

The office hub can cater for 300 people across its three floors, and its 24/7 cashless café facility offering fresh sandwiches and snacks, and hot and cold drinks is the only one in Milton Keynes – Your Office Space, like the professionals it will house, stands out from the crowd for the right reasons.

White collar, high-growth entrepreneurs, and companies seeking short term or long term rental options will be welcomed. The space will also work for solopreneurs looking to hot desk, or in search of work spaces with meeting areas.

Individual business owners and sole traders will also find a home in its vibrant environment.

Flexibility is key at Gloucester House. Day offices will be available, and an annual membership scheme will present opportunities to make smart savings on short rentals.

Pre-payment short term opportunities are also available for monthly rentals.

Jenny Woolford, General Manager of Your Office Space, said: “We asked business professionals what they most wanted in a working space, and responded accordingly to ensure that Gloucester House delivers on every count.

“We look forward to welcoming clients and letting them be wowed by the results. Get in touch to see how we can help make your business base sharper and smarter.”

> Gloucester House (located at 399 Silbury Boulevard, MK9 2AH) will be relaunched at a VIP, invitation only event on Thursday, May 16, 6pm-8pm.

Tickets start at £13.75 with all profit from sales donated to the Milton Keynes Community Foundation and YMCA.

To book your tickets visit https://yoslaunch.eventbrite.co.uk