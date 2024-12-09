Zephyr X’s £135 million BTR development in Milton Keynes gets go-ahead from planners

Zephyr X Developments is celebrating after securing planning consent for a major redevelopment of a prime Milton Keynes site to create 376 high quality build-to-rent (BTR) apartments.

Milton Keynes City Council’s planning committee has granted detailed planning permission for the £135 million GDV redevelopment of 500 Avebury Boulevard, formerly known as the Allianz offices, in the city centre.

The exciting new scheme will see the building replaced with a modern and sophisticated residential development which will enhance the heart of Milton Keynes, said Zephyr X managing director Graham Haydon White.

The company is looking forward to delivering a BTR development which will transform the rental market in the region.

Mr Haydon-White added: "We are excited to see our plans for the transformation of this iconic site into a vibrant residential hub become reality. Our vision for 500 Avebury Boulevard is not just about building apartments but creating a community that enhances the lifestyle of its residents and integrates seamlessly with the dynamism of Milton Keynes.

“We are very grateful for the support of Milton Keynes City Council and we look forward to making a start on site in the new year."

The news comes just three weeks after Zephyr X was given the go-ahead for an exciting new £70 million sustainable build-to-rent (BTR) development in Manchester city centre.

The proposals for a 23-storey residential scheme at the corner of Carnarvon Street and Cheetham Hill Road were granted detailed planning consent in a unanimous vote by Manchester City Council. The development includes 237 one and two-bedroom apartments and a ground floor commercial unit.

In Milton Keynes, 500 Avebury Boulevard promises to redefine urban living with its blend of luxury and convenience. The development comprises 376 meticulously designed apartments across eight floors, each crafted to provide the ultimate in comfort and style.

The stunning property will offer high-quality living spaces built with residents’ comfort in mind. Each will feature a luxury kitchen with integrated kitchen appliances and luxurious bathroom units. Secure parking and CCTV will provide a safe environment and peace of mind for residents.

Positioned at the vibrant core of Milton Keynes, 500 Avebury Boulevard offers unparalleled access to the city’s rich array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. The location boasts excellent transport connections; Milton Keynes Central overground railway station is a mere 12-minute walk away, offering direct services to London Euston in approximately 35 minutes.

Zephyr X, which has a particular focus on BTR and healthcare facilities, leads the way in creating beautiful, state-of-the-art spaces that integrate the latest technology with cutting-edge design, enabling people to live their best lives.

CBRE is the acting agent on the development. Please contact Andrew Saunderson on 020 7182 2000 for more information.