Milton Keynes restaurant taking part in World Wine Tour

By Neil Shefferd
Published 12th Sep 2024, 11:06 BST
Milton Keynes is to feature as part of The Coravin World Wine Tour, after Kobe Steakhouse was announced as a participating restaurant in the second edition.

The wine tour involves each venue offering a dedicated Coravin wine list throughout September.

Kobe Steakhouse, located at Xscape, is one of four restaurants across the UK featuring in the wine tour.

The others are Smith & Wollensky in London, The Dysart Petersham in Richmond and tender Restaurant by Niall Keating at the Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester.

Kobe Steakhouse in Milton Keynes is participating in the second edition of the Coravin World Wine Tour in September

Among the wines set to be featured are Blanc de Blancs Champagne, Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs.

Restaurants based in Italy, France, Australia, the Netherlands and the United States are also participating in this second edition of the World Wine Tour.

The first edition of the tour took place back in May and featured UK-based restaurants in London, Lancashire and Hampshire.

‘The Coravin World Wine Tour is a fantastic way to demonstrate how Coravin allows wine lovers to indulge in their passion for discovering new wines,’ said Coravin inventor and founder Greg Lambrecht.

‘We are delighted that Coravin helps venues showcase these amazing wines and create truly memorable experiences for guests.’

Coravin is a wine technology company that also creates wine preservation systems enabling fans to pour wine, in any amount, and preserves the life of its bottles for several years.

The wine tour will run from September 1 to 30 and anyone dining at Kobe Steakhouse or any of the other participating restaurants will be eligible to take part.

