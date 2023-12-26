Colchester boss wants his side to start on a run ahead of MK Dons trip

Colchester United manager Matty Etherington

Colchester United manager Matty Etherington hopes his side can start to pick up points again after ending their lengthy losing streak on Friday night.

Their 2-1 win over Salford City ended a five-match losing streak in League Two, which has seen the U's plummet down the standings. They sit 22nd ahead of their trip to Stadium MK on Boxing Day, where they will take on an MK Dons side unbeaten in seven matches, and two points outside the play-offs.

Former West Ham midfielder Etherington, like his opposite number Mike Williamson, hopes putting together a run over Christmas will help boost his side heading into the New Year.

He told the Daily Gazette: “If you go on that little run over Christmas where it’s a short space of time, the situation looks a lot different. “We started off in the right way (against Salford); let’s see how we go with two tough away games against MK Dons and (AFC) Wimbledon and then back here against Gillingham, on New Year’s Day. “The Salford win was a big lift. I don’t think you can get carried away with it but it was a big three points in the context of where we’re at right now and everything else going on around that.

“I think it will settle people down but we can’t be complacent thinking we’ve got three points and that’s enough, so to speak.