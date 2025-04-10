10 running for Keech Hospice in London Marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year, 10 people will be running the London Marathon on Sunday 27 April in aid of Keech Hospice, the charity which provides free, specialist care and support for adults in Bedfordshire and children in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes.

Between them, they hope to raise a minimum total sum of £20,000 for Keech, which only receives 30% of its funding from the government; the rest of the £8 million a year it costs to keep the charity operating, they need to fundraise for.

Among those running is Nicola Catling from Bedford. This will be Nicola’s first marathon, and she is running it in memory of daughter Mila. Mila died aged 13 months in 2022 and was cared for by keech Hospice. Nicola says:

“Mila went through so much pain, hospital appointments and procedures in such a short space of time but continued to smile and light up our lives. I’m sure I can go through 26.2 miles of pain for her! I received a place for the 2023 London Marathon through Keech but fell pregnant a week before. I feel like 2025 is the perfect time to take on this big challenge mentally and physically and raise as much awareness and money for the hospice as possible.”

Andy Selemba is running the marathon for the sixth time!

Andy Selemba from Luton is also taking on the 26.2-mile challenge — for the sixth time! Andy says:

“Keech Hospice is a charity close to my heart, not only because I live in Luton, but also because my mother-in-law was in the hospice’s care during her fight against cancer. I have seen first hand the love and care given to the people who stay with Keech and I’m keen to support a local charity.”

Lynn Russell, events manager at Keech Hospice, says:

“We’re so thankful to all our runners, who have made the brave decision to take on this incredible feat of endurance on our behalf. Having run the London Marathon for Keech myself last year, I know what a challenge it is, the training involved and how much resolve it takes to stay motivated.

Nicola Catling is running in memory of baby daughter Mila

“Without the commitment and dedication of our supporters — not just those who run the London Marathon, but anyone who chooses to give to Keech — we wouldn’t be able to continue the vital work we do. It is thanks to them that we can be here for people when they need us most.“

To show your support for Andy, Nicola or any of the marathon team running for Keech, please donate on the Keech website.

