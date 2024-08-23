100 charitable laps completed: 10 year old Josh, shows us how it's done

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local 10-year-old Josh, kind, caring and committed - using what he can control to support those who have no control. He has raised just under £200 for NSPCC!

Joshua Bramford-Chambers, a 10-year-old lad from Mursley, Milton Keynes, has always been a considerate and charitable young person. He has already raised money for various causes throughout his short time on this planet.

Josh came to me (his mother) about 12 months ago, looking down-trodden. He shared with me how he was feeling very fortunate and grateful, but that life as he knew it, was so unfair for other young people of his age. We had a discussion and explored his views. Josh specifically mentioned how so many young children don't even feel safe in their own homes - the place where Josh said he feels the most safe - he was so astounded by this, that he asked how he could help.

After a quick search online, Josh found the NSPCC website and was shocked to read many of their heart-breaking statistics, but he instantly knew that he wanted to support them to do the fantastic work that they do. We ordered a fundraising pack, and Josh brainstormed his ideas.

With influence from Captain Tom Moore, Joshua settled on the idea of running one-hundred laps of the local Playing Fields. Having spoken to family and friends, I discovered that 3.5 laps of the field would equal to approximately 1 mile. I spoke to Josh and shared with him that running 100 laps of the field would add up to him running around 28 miles, I questioned whether Josh felt this was achievable! Josh whole-heartedly committed there and then - credit to his robust and resilient nature. Joshua has, as of today, completed his 100 laps and has raised just under £200 (incl. gift aid) for the NSPCC.

Aside from the financial support that 10yo Josh has selflessly raised and given to NSPCC, - the only charity in the UK with rights to stop child abuse, he has remained committed throughout. Josh has completed laps at times when he really didn't want to; when he would have much preferred to have been chilling at home or out playing footie or biking with his mates. Yet, Joshua has pulled through, showing true commitment, motivation, altruism, care, consideration for others and gratitude for the life he has.

This is why I believe that Joshy deserves recognition for the wonderful characteristics he showcases - especially his innate ability to remain curious, considerate and to put others before himself - even when it doesn't seem instantly attractive! Kindness prevails!