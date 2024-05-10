12-Year-Old Trailblazer Makes History as Young Achiever Award Finalist at British Muslim Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Remarkable 12-year-old Maryam Jazeem from Milton Keynes has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Young Achiever Award at the prestigious 11th Annual British Muslim Awards.

Recognized for her exceptional achievements across various fields, Maryam stands out as the only child finalist competing against nine accomplished adults in her category.

The ceremony, recognizing and celebrating the achievements of outstanding British Muslims, will be held on May 10th, 2024, at the British Muslim Heritage Centre in Manchester.

A Multi-Talented Prodigy

Maryam Jazeem

Maryam's brilliance shines in several areas. A gifted Qur'an reciter, she holds the title of 'Best Qur'an Reciter' in the UK, showcasing her dedication to her faith. Beyond religious knowledge, she thrives as a public speaker, social activist, and even a "kidpreneur," demonstrating a remarkable drive to excel and make a positive impact.

A Record of Excellence

Maryam's accolades speak volumes about her well-rounded talents. From Reading Challenge Champion Medals at a young age to a Verbal Commendation Award from the prestigious 41st International Model United Nations conference, her achievements are impressive. She has also received recognition through the Milton Keynes Mayor Award, the TruLittle Samaritan Award from the Cause 4 Children Foundation, and was even the youngest nominee for the Top 50 Influential Muslims in Europe by EqualityX Organisation in 2023.

A Pioneering Spirit in STEM and Social Activism

Maryam is a true trailblazer. Recognized as the world's first child to seamlessly integrate Tajweed with STEM methodologies, she fuses her deep knowledge of the Qur'an with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, inspiring others to explore new possibilities. Her passion extends beyond academics, as she actively advocates for social causes like climate change and religious tolerance.

Committed to Service and Inspiration

Maryam's dedication goes beyond personal achievements. As the youngest Ambassador for the #IWill Movement initiated by King Charles and a recipient of the prestigious Baton Award for social activism, she demonstrates unwavering commitment to education and community service. Her ongoing initiatives position her as a leader and role model for her generation.

Looking Ahead: A Future Filled with Promise

Maryam's journey is far from over. In just the past ten days, she has added even more accolades to her impressive list. She won the 'Versatile Bright Star' award in the All-Rounder category at the Inspire Awards 2024 held at the British Parliament and has been shortlisted as a finalist out of over 3,000 nominations at the MK Inspiration Award 2024 under the Inspirational Young Person category. Additionally, she is a finalist at the Local Hero Awards in four categories.

The British Muslim Awards are a fitting platform to celebrate Maryam's remarkable accomplishments. Her dedication to learning, social activism, and community service serves as an inspiration to us all.

About the British Muslim Awards

Organized by Oceanic Consulting, the British Muslim Awards have become a cornerstone event, celebrating excellence within the British Muslim community for eleven years. This prestigious ceremony recognizes individuals who positively impact various fields, from business and academia to arts and community service. The awards aim to showcase the success stories of British Muslims and serve as an inspiration for future generations.

The Ceremony

The glamorous award ceremony will take place on May 10th, 2024, at the British Muslim Heritage Centre located at College Road, Whalley Range, Manchester, M16 8BP.

About Oceanic Consulting

