73-year-old grandmother takes to the skies for Willen Hospice
Sheila has been a dedicated supporter of Willen Hospice for over 40 years, serving as a fundraiser, Chair of Trustees, and now as a patron. Despite overcoming significant health challenges, including surviving a heart attack and cancer in 2019, Sheila has been given the all-clear by her GP and is in excellent health, ready to take on this daring feat.
“It’s been a challenging few years, but surviving cancer is a reminder that life is here for living. I just like to get on with it,” says Sheila.
Her journey with Willen Hospice began many years ago when her best friend was admitted to the Hospice following a battle with breast cancer. “I was so struck by just how peaceful and tranquil it is, and how wonderful all the staff were,” she recalls.
Over the years, Sheila has raised over £250,000 for the Hospice through various fundraising activities. Her first major fundraising effort was running the New York Marathon, despite never having run before. Encouraged by her family, Sheila completed the marathon and has since taken on numerous challenges, including climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, trekking in Borneo, completing the Everest Marathon and skydiving.
In addition to these adventurous pursuits, Sheila, a former dress shop owner, has organised fashion shows and several fundraising golf tournaments over the past decade. Her dedication to the Hospice is also evident through her long-term service, first as a trustee in 2001 and later as Chair of the Board of Trustees. Sheila’s unwavering commitment has earned her recognition as a patron of the charity.
Sheila's Wing Walk is part of a new initiative by Willen Hospice to diversify their fundraising programme. Vanessa Ginnelly, the Hospice’s Challenge Fundraising Manager, says, “It’s the first time we’ve put together a wing walk challenge. We wanted to expand the way our community can support us while having great fun. The wing walking experience really is the ultimate in extreme sports activities! We are so grateful to Sheila and the five others who join her this weekend in aid of Hospice care.”
Sheila has already raised over £7,500 in sponsorship money and hopes to exceed her £10,000 target.
To support Sheila and contribute to Willen Hospice, please visit her Just Giving page: Sheila's Just Giving Page.
