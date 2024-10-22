A buzzing new addition to Gifford Gate Allotment
Unused plots that had stood vacant have now been given a fresh purpose, becoming home to new bee hives. These hives belong to Home Farm MK, an organisation that places hives across businesses, schools, and other sites around Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.
Gabrielle Higgins from Home Farm MK emphasised the positive impact of this new initiative: "Bees are a fantastic addition to any allotment, as they play a vital role in pollinating a wide range of plants, especially fruit crops. By having hives nearby, you can expect higher yields and improved quality of produce."*
She added, "Bees are crucial for growing almost anything, as they play a key role in sustaining life. Without them, ecosystems would struggle to thrive. It's well-documented that the decline in bee populations is leading to reduced crop yields and a loss of biodiversity."
The arrival of the bees will not only benefit the allotment’s crops but also contribute to the broader effort of supporting biodiversity in the area. Home Farm MK will conduct weekly inspections to ensure the maintenance and upkeep of the hives, handling honey removal and other tasks with professional care and equipment.
Tommy Hayes, Community Liaison Officer for Great Linford Parish Council, shared his enthusiasm: "This was a great opportunity for Great Linford Parish Council to support biodiversity, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Home Farm MK on this project."
For more information, contact Great Linford Parish Council or visit Home Farm MK’s website to learn more about their work with bees across the local area.