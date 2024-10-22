A buzzing new addition to Gifford Gate Allotment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Great Linford Parish Council is excited to announce the arrival of bees at Gifford Gate Allotment in Great Linford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unused plots that had stood vacant have now been given a fresh purpose, becoming home to new bee hives. These hives belong to Home Farm MK, an organisation that places hives across businesses, schools, and other sites around Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.

Gabrielle Higgins from Home Farm MK emphasised the positive impact of this new initiative: "Bees are a fantastic addition to any allotment, as they play a vital role in pollinating a wide range of plants, especially fruit crops. By having hives nearby, you can expect higher yields and improved quality of produce."*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added, "Bees are crucial for growing almost anything, as they play a key role in sustaining life. Without them, ecosystems would struggle to thrive. It's well-documented that the decline in bee populations is leading to reduced crop yields and a loss of biodiversity."

Bee Hives at Gifford Gate Allotment

The arrival of the bees will not only benefit the allotment’s crops but also contribute to the broader effort of supporting biodiversity in the area. Home Farm MK will conduct weekly inspections to ensure the maintenance and upkeep of the hives, handling honey removal and other tasks with professional care and equipment.

Tommy Hayes, Community Liaison Officer for Great Linford Parish Council, shared his enthusiasm: "This was a great opportunity for Great Linford Parish Council to support biodiversity, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Home Farm MK on this project."

For more information, contact Great Linford Parish Council or visit Home Farm MK’s website to learn more about their work with bees across the local area.