A community united: Newton Longville Scouts celebrate 70 years

"Skip" reminisces on the group's history

Newton Longville Scout Group has reached an incredible milestone, celebrating 70 years of adventure, growth, and community spirit. From its humble beginnings in 1948 to the vibrant, inclusive group it is today, Newton Longville Scouts have been a cornerstone of the local community, fostering resilience, leadership, and a love for the outdoors in countless young people.

The anniversary celebration was a joyous occasion, held on a sunny afternoon at Longueville Hall. Past and present volunteers, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, and their families gathered to commemorate the event. Attendees enjoyed a variety of activities, including archery, whittling, and toasting marshmallows outside. Inside, there was a remarkable display of memorabilia and photos from over the years, along with a delightful afternoon tea.

A highlight of the event was the presence of Skip (Brian Lickorish), a dedicated volunteer who has contributed significantly to Scouting in Newton Longville and across Milton Keynes. Skip helped cut the anniversary cake, much to the delight of everyone present.

The celebration also recognised the achievements of two Scouts, Colm and Georgina, who were presented with their Chief Scout Gold Award by Milton Keynes District Commissioner, Jason Raggett. Their hard work and dedication were applauded by all.

Newton Longville Scouts enjoying their celebration

The success of Newton Longville Scouts over the years is a testament to the unwavering support of the village community. Volunteer organisations thrive because of individuals who step up, and Newton Longville Scouts are proud to continue growing stronger with each passing year. While there are too many volunteers to name individually, the group extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who has contributed to their success.

As the summer term begins, the focus shifts to enjoying lighter evenings and warmer weather with a host of outdoor activities planned. Beavers, Cubs, and Scouts are making the most of the wooded area, honing their shelter-building and fire-lighting skills in preparation for upcoming camps. They are also practising their campfire singing around the newly renovated camp circle.

For those interested in joining as a member or volunteering as an adult, please contact us at [email protected] or visit www.mkscouts.org