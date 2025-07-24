A Ghost in every Grid Square? Milton Keynes may be more haunted than you think!

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

When most people think about haunted places, they picture crumbling ruins or windswept moors. They wouldn't immediately picture Milton Keynes - better known for new builds, roundabouts and concrete cows.

But I've lived here since 2002, and I'm running a project to collect real-life ghost stories to show that even this new city has a spooky side - and I need your help.

I'm a writer, photographer and parapsychologist, and I've lived in Milton Keynes since 2002. I've always been drawn to dark and spooky things, and I'm fascinated by real-life tales of the paranormal. For me, it's that personal element that really takes a tale from creepy to truly spine chilling.

I went looking for local ghost stories, but quickly found that unlike other cities (York, Edinburgh, even my home city of Leicester) we don't have a tradition of dark tales. I quickly realised I would have to go out and find them for myself!

Nina told me about a spooky encounter from her childhood - read more at cityofsecrets.blog

Since April, I've been walking the Redways, interviewing witnesses, and documenting local stories of all the strange and inexplicable things that really do happen in this most unlikely of places.

Every story is plotted on a map which is starting to show the clusters and hotspots of paranormal activity: Stony is the most haunted with three cases reported to date, but I've also covered ghostly children in Great Holm, a sighting of the Grim Reaper in Wolverton Mills, and a demonic presence in Bletchley so the paranormal really can be found everywhere!

So far, I've published true paranormal stories that cover a quarter of the Milton Keynes grid, but I know there must be more out there - and this is where the Citizen's readers come in!

Do you visit, live or work in Milton Keynes?

Have you had a ghostly encounter or a strange experience? Met a phantom on the Redways? Maybe seen a creature on one of the roundabouts that's just too big or weird to be a wandering moggy?

Do you think your home or workplace might be haunted?

Would you like to share your experience for other people to read, and see it plotted on our growing map of the dark side of the city?

Andy's experience in Wolverton Mills was truly chilling - read more at cityofsecrets.blog

If so, I'd like to hear from you!

It's easy to take part, just visit https://cityofsecrets.blog/tell-your-story or email [email protected]. I'm happy to talk by email, phone or messaging apps, and I can't wait to hear the tales you have to tell.

You can also read all of the stories so far, and check out what might be lurking on the Redways near you at: https://cityofsecrets.blog

Together, let's see if we can fill in the blanks and demonstrate that MK is spookier than anyone would ever imagine.

