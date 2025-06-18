A splash of colour boosts Milton Keynes City Centre - 50 floral displays installed to enhance public realm and support biodiversity

A close up of the flowers.

Milton Keynes City Centre is alive with colour, following the introduction of 50 colourful planters along Midsummer Boulevard this morning, stretching from Milton Keynes Central Station to the shopping centres.

Filled with striking pink, purple and white Surfinias, the planters deliver an immediate uplift to the visual landscape of the city centre, brightening the daily experience for workers, residents and visitors alike.

This public realm initiative, funded by businesses via My-MK Business Improvement District (BID), forms part of the BID’s ongoing commitment to improving the City Centre environment for businesses. Designed with sustainability in mind, the planters require just one weekly top-up thanks to a self-watering system, making them a low-maintenance but high-impact investment.

Jill Farnsworth, CEO of My-MK, commented: "These floral displays don’t just bring a welcome splash of colour to the City Centre, they also play a small but important part in supporting biodiversity, encouraging pollinators like bees to the area. We hope these planters will make the daily experience of working, visiting or doing business in Milton Keynes just that little bit better.”

My-MK BID watering the plants.

Each planter will be refreshed in Autumn with hardy winter plants to maintain year-round visual interest. Looking ahead, My-MK plans to extend the floral displays in Summer 2026.

This initiative supports My-MK’s broader programme of improvements designed to create a more vibrant, accessible and welcoming City Centre that supports both footfall and business confidence.