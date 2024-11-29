A Winter Wonderland: Artist Daniel Eaton transforms Midsummer Place with stunning snow scene

Local artist Daniel Eaton has brought the magic of Christmas to Midsummer Place with a breathtaking snow scene mural in the window of the former Jack Wills unit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This enchanting artwork, which took five hours to create, depicts a serene winter wonderland featuring an adult and baby penguin, rolling countryside hills, charming cottages, and a North Star guiding the way.

Daniel Eaton, from Leighton Buzzard and known for his intricate and heartwarming creations, said: "I wanted to capture the joy and tranquillity of the festive season. The adult and baby penguin symbolise family and togetherness, while the cottages and North Star evoke a sense of home and hope. It’s been a pleasure to bring this piece to life for the Midsummer Place community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The display, which perfectly complements the centre’s Christmas ambiance, is already drawing crowds of shoppers and visitors who are eager to soak up the festive spirit.

Daniel Eaton mural

Kirsty McGiff, Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place, said: "Daniel’s snow scene is a truly magical addition to the centre. It’s wonderful to see shoppers stopping to admire the artistry and festive cheer it brings. We’re thrilled to showcase such incredible local talent during the most special time of the year."

The snow scene will be on display throughout the festive season, inviting visitors to take a moment to marvel at its intricate details and festive charm.

Find out more by visiting our website https://midsummerplace.co.uk/