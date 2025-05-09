Acorn Early Years celebrates double win at Daynurseries.co.uk awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Acorn is proud to announce that it has once again been recognised with two prestigious accolades from Daynurseries.co.uk, the UK’s leading nursery review platform.

The awards are based on reviews submitted by families and guardians whose children attend the nurseries, making this recognition especially meaningful. In addition to receiving a group award, the group’s Sharnbrook nursery was named one of the Top 20 Nursery providers in the East of England.

Zoe Raven, CEO of Acorn, commented:

“We’re really thrilled to be awarded a place in the top 20 again, it’s a tribute to all of our dedicated staff teams, who have worked so hard all year, and to our incredibly supportive parents at each of our nurseries.”

The awards serve as a strong affirmation of the group’s commitment to excellence in early years education and the deep trust placed in them by families across the region.

Acorn is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to providing high-quality, nurturing, and inclusive early education and care. With nurseries and forest schools across Milton Keynes, Northamptonshire, and Bedfordshire, Acorn is known for its child-centred approach, strong community values, and commitment to outdoor learning and sustainability. The organisation continues to grow while maintaining its core mission: to provide a safe, stimulating, and loving environment where children can thrive. For more information visit www.acornearlyyears.org.uk