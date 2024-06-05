Adorable pony brings smiles to Maids Moreton care home residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new friendly face trotted into a Maids Moreton care home to meet residents for a special afternoon of animal therapy.

Residents at Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall, in Church Street, gathered to meet Teddy the pony and shower him with lots of love and attention.

As part of the animal therapy session hosted by Ollie and Friends, residents learned how to care for ponies as well as interesting facts about the calming, friendly animals. Many of the residents commented on how well-behaved Teddy was and enjoyed having the opportunity to meet him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iain Shann, aged 87, said: “It was lovely to see something different in the home. I got to stroke Teddy the pony, he was very soft.”

Maids Moreton Hall resdients had a lovley afternoon of animal therapy

Ina Almasan, General Manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: “We had a wonderful afternoon welcoming our very special guest, Teddy.

“At Maids Moreton Hall, we understand how beneficial animal therapy sessions can be for residents. Time spent in the company of animals can help lift a person’s mood and encourage social interaction, especially for those living with dementia. Ponies are gentle, social animals who enjoy interacting with humans, making them perfect for spending time with residents.

“Thank you to Ollie and Friends for bringing Teddy to the home. We look forward to welcoming other animals to Maids Moreton Hall in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Maids Moreton Hall incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The layout of the home has been configured to facilitate the creation of close-knit communities and encourage social interaction among the residents.