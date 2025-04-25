Age UK Milton Keynes and Bounce Wolverton join forces for energetic fundraiser at Popworld - part of Franklin's 50 Challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last night, Popworld in Milton Keynes transformed from a vibrant nightclub into an energetic fitness studio for a unique fundraising event.

Age UK Milton Keynes, in association with Bounce Wolverton, hosted two exhilarating one-hour Bounce classes, drawing a crowd eager to get active and support a vital local charity. Notably, this lively event was also a key part of Franklin's 50 Challenge, adding an extra layer of community engagement and fundraising spirit.

The event, held on the evening of Thursday, 24th April 2025, saw participants of all ages and fitness levels come together to enjoy a fun and engaging workout on mini-trampolines. Instructors from Bounce Wolverton led the high-energy classes, guiding attendees through a series of dynamic movements set to upbeat music.

The atmosphere inside Popworld was electric, filled with laughter, bouncing, and a shared sense of community spirit, all while contributing to Franklin's ambitious fundraising goal. Participants not only enjoyed a fantastic workout but also contributed directly to Age UK Milton Keynes through their attendance, as part of Franklin's wider efforts. All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the charity's crucial services for older people in the Milton Keynes area, boosting the overall total raised through Franklin's 50 Challenge.

Bounce at Popworld rasing funds for Age UK Milton Keynes

Simon Tuck, Community and Event Fundraiser at Age UK Milton Keynes, expressed their enthusiasm, stating, "We are absolutely thrilled with the turnout and the energy of everyone who came along last night. It was wonderful to see so many people embracing the Bounce classes and generously donating to Age UK Milton Keynes as part of Franklin's 50 Challenge. The funds raised will make a real difference in the lives of older adults in our community, helping us to provide essential support and combat loneliness and isolation, and we're so grateful to be a beneficiary of Franklin's incredible initiative."

Stephanie Clift at Bounce, Wolverton added, "We were delighted to partner with Age UK Milton Keynes for this special event and to contribute to Franklin's 50 Challenge. It was fantastic to bring the joy of Bounce to a new setting and to see people having so much fun while supporting such a worthy cause and Franklin's inspiring efforts. We hope everyone enjoyed the classes and feels good knowing they've contributed to a fantastic local charity through this exciting challenge."

Emma Woodcock Sales & Events Manager at Popworld Milton Keynes, commented, "It was brilliant to see Popworld buzzing with a different kind of energy last night! We were really happy to host Age UK Milton Keynes and Bounce Wolverton for such a fantastic cause, especially as part of Franklin's 50 Challenge. It's great to see the venue used in a positive way to support the local community, and everyone seemed to have an amazing time bouncing for a good cause. We'd definitely welcome similar events in the future!"

The collaboration between Age UK Milton Keynes and Bounce Wolverton, as part of Franklin's 50 Challenge, proved to be a resounding success, demonstrating the power of community partnerships and individual initiatives in raising both awareness and vital funds for local charities. The unique setting of Popworld added an extra element of fun and novelty to the event, making it a memorable night for all involved in supporting both Age UK Milton Keynes and Franklin's fundraising endeavor.

Age UK Milton Keynes extends its sincere gratitude to Bounce Wolverton, Popworld Milton Keynes for hosting the event, and to everyone who participated and donated as part of Franklin's 50 Challenge. Their generosity will enable the charity to continue providing crucial services and support to older people in the local area, further amplified by Franklin's dedicated efforts.