Age UK Milton Keynes launches 'Race Across Centre MK' - a family challenge supporting dementia care

Age UK Milton Keynes is set to host an innovative new fundraising event, "Race Across Centre MK," offering families a unique opportunity to engage in a team-building challenge while supporting vital services for clients living with dementia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Age UK Milton Keynes Launches "Race Across Centre MK" – A Unique Family Challenge Supporting Dementia Care

Age UK Milton Keynes is set to host an innovative new fundraising event, "Race Across Centre MK," offering families a unique opportunity to engage in a team-building challenge while supporting vital services for clients living with dementia. Inspired by popular adventure reality television, the event reimagines urban exploration as a charitable endeavour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scheduled for 14, 15th and 16th August 2025, "Race Across Centre MK" will see participating teams and families navigate the sprawling Centre MK complex without the aid of personal vehicles or internet access, operating solely on a single allocated budget. Teams will face a series of clues and tasks designed to test their navigation skills, problem-solving abilities, and local knowledge, fostering collaboration and communication within the family unit.

Race across MK

"We wanted to create an event that was not only fun and engaging for families but also truly highlighted the spirit of community and resilience," said Simon Tuck, Events and Community Team of Age UK Milton Keynes, "The 'no cars, no internet, one budget' concept encourages participants to look up from their screens, interact with their surroundings, and work together in a way that many modern activities don't. It's an adventure right on their doorstep."

The challenge aims to provide a memorable experience for Teams and families seeking an active and meaningful day out, encouraging participants to discover new aspects of MK while developing teamwork skills.

Beyond the thrill of the race, the primary objective of "Race Across Centre MK" is to raise crucial funds for Age UK Milton Keynes. All proceeds from the event will directly support the charity's ongoing work with older people in the community, particularly those living with dementia and their carers. These services include befriending, day care, and specialist support, which are increasingly in demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The funds raised from 'Race Across Centre MK' will make a tangible difference in the lives of many individuals and families affected by dementia in our community," Sianne added. "It enables us to continue providing essential services that offer comfort, support, and a better quality of life."

Business and Families interested in taking part are encouraged to register early, as spaces are limited. This event offers a compelling blend of entertainment, education, and social impact, making it a noteworthy addition to Milton Keynes' community calendar.

Event Details:

What: Race Across Centre MK

Race Across Centre MK When: 14th, 15th, and family Day 16th August.

14th, 15th, and family Day 16th August. Where: Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Registration: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ageukmiltonkeynes/race-across-mk/e-gblgko

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ageukmiltonkeynes/race-across-mk/e-gblgko Beneficiary: Age UK Milton Keynes (supporting clients with dementia)