Age UK Milton Keynes store targeted in devastating break-in

Community donation appeal launched after Kiln Farm Home & Furniture store suﬀers serious overnight burglary

Age UK Milton Keynes’ ﬂagship Home & Furniture store in Kiln Farm has been forced to temporarily close following a serious overnight break-in on 28th May that resulted in the theft of cash from the safe and tills, along with signiﬁcant property damage.

The incident, discovered early on the morning of 29th May, has left the Kiln Farm store, opened just last September, closed while police conduct a full investigation.

The store, a vital source of income for the charity, has quickly become a much-loved destination for local residents seeking pre-loved homeware and furnishings, with all proceeds supporting older people across Milton Keynes.

Staﬀ were devastated to arrive and ﬁnd the aftermath of the break-in, including forced entry, extensive damage, and stolen funds. While no one was harmed, the ﬁnancial and operational impact on the charity has been signiﬁcant.

“This shop represents so much more than just furniture,” said Denise Stygal-Watson, Chief Executive Officer at Age UK Milton Keynes. “It funds essential services for older people in our community, from befriending visits to dementia support. This break-in is a heartbreaking setback, but we’re determined to bounce back.”

In response, Age UK Milton Keynes has launched an urgent appeal for donations, encouraging members of the public to help them recover.

With the hard work and dedication of the team of staff and volunteers at Kiln Farm, the Home & Furniture Store will be reopened on Friday, 30th May.

Denise commented “please bear with us — there is currently a temporary entrance in place, and some visible damage remains”.

Full repairs to the doors and flooring will be costly and take several weeks to complete.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by messages of support,” added Denise. “Every donation, no matter how small, makes a real diﬀerence.”

Donations can be made at Age UK Milton Keynes - Donate now

Regular updates will be posted on the charity’s website and social media channels.