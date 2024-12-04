Air Ambulance calls on Buckinghamshire to give the gift of life

Thames Valley Air Ambulance has launched its Christmas appeal with a moving video featuring real stories from across its 25-year history.

A lot has changed since Thames Valley Air Ambulance was launched in 1999. In 2000, the crew were called out 149 times. Now, crews would reach this total in a little over two weeks.

The charity, which is called out on average nine times a day, is reminding people that behind every call out is a real person, experiencing the most traumatic day of their life.

In 2023, the charity expanded their Buckinghamshire HQ to include a bespoke Pre-Hospital Education Centre and Operations space. Ground operations for the lifesaving service are now run from Stokenchurch House, rather than RAF Benson.

Amanda McLean, Chief Executive Officer at Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said:

“For the last 25 years, our community have kept us on the frontline of saving lives. Our latest Christmas appeal gives a glimpse into some of the people we’ve treated over the years – some of the people who are around this Christmas because of your support.

“We know Christmas can be an expensive time. But a donation to our charity isn’t your average Christmas present. It’s a gift to the entire community. If you can, please add Thames Valley Air Ambulance to your shopping list. You could give the gift of life.”

To watch the new video and find out how you can be a lifesaver this Christmas, visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk/lifesaver